How PESU Venture Labs helps student-led startups build globally scalable business models





In 2021, India produced 1 million engineering graduates each year.

But with 3,500 technical colleges, 23 IITs, 31 NITs, 3,400 technical colleges, 200 planning and architecture schools, and numerous industrial training institutions, the country is far behind in one respect.

Unlike Silicon Valley, where many global technology startups such as Facebook, Google, and Qualcomm were born on campus, there are student-registered technology startups on campus, especially with globally scalable models. There are several. ..

This is what Bangalore-based PESU Venture Labs are aiming for change.

Launched in October 2020, the 35-member PESU Venture Lab (PVL) focuses on industry professionals, student entrepreneurs and scholars and operates pre-prototype or pre-idea stage. A technology-focused microfund. This is a partnership initiative between Bangalore-based PES University and CoCreate Ventures.

Suresh Narasimha, a serial entrepreneur, founder of CoCreate Ventures, and the brain behind PVL, has a tendency to start a business with the top 30% of top university students receiving high salaries from multinational corporations. Share very little.

This is a challenge, as companies in India rarely fund university research, unlike in the West. Therefore, instead of grants, he thought that creating an entrepreneur-focused microfund would increase the ability to act as a catalyst here, he told Your Story.

Apart from funding, PVL also provides startups with the resources to turbostart their ideas. This includes in-house design, marketing and product management personnel from partners such as GitHub and Amazon. Guidance from industry experts. We also nurture companies.

Three things we are working on are establishing a Student Entrepreneurship Fund, helping students register their studies on campus, and developing sufficient capacity to fund venture capital. is.

Creating an investment treatise

PVL has the potential to become a category creator, uses deep technology innovation as a differentiator, and supports SaaS-compliant startups except for their large market size.

Each cohort has a new check-sized fund of up to $ 200,000 in financing and other services to help businesses build products and test the economics of their units. Each cohort has about 6-10 companies.

Initially, 70% of off-campus businesses were needed. Even if I got a few good ideas from the campus, I thought it was enough. However, Suresh says the ratio has reversed as our assumptions have failed and we have begun to receive innovative and probable ideas from student entrepreneurs on and off campus.

To date, PVL has incubated more than 10 companies in the deep tech space, which is in the final stages of product launch. The four companies are expected to hit the market by July.

Suresh Narasimha, the founder of CoCreate Ventures and the brain behind PESU Venture Labs

Creating differentiation

Investing in the pre-seed stage carries its own risks. But the most important part is understanding the mistakes that first-time entrepreneurs make.

Due to their lack of experience, they tend to underinvest in important areas and overinvest in unnecessary areas. To deal with this, he says, we created a venture studio.

Suresh says Venture Studio has hired full-time talent to address the gaps faced by entrepreneurs.

Resources work with entrepreneurs, so entrepreneurs hire only the right people, regardless of time frame. Then help startups invest in the right areas. For example, product design, UI / UX, patents, IP, legal issues, etc., Venture Studio tries to allocate dedicated resources from the beginning.

As a result, these companies often think from the beginning what they can think of later. And as a VC, I find that some of the work they’ve done is very valuable when entering the next funding round, as VCs see a great brand that’s been created correctly. I know

A dedicated mentor participates in technology, product management, brand design and more.

There are playbooks that every startup has to follow for 12-16 weeks. Being so early, we work with management from the beginning to absorb the right vision with clear goals to achieve to introduce to investors in the next round within 16-18 months. can do.

According to Suresh, the main factors that have made Indian investors very bullish on early-stage startups are mainly rising cost of capital, increased capital flow, and the possibility of liquidity at a later stage. ..

When it comes to SaaS, India offers great testbeds and a big market.Global markets need to provide margins, profitability, and exits, and SaaS provides a great opportunity for Indian companies to consider global markets

The Indian market is different. It has a bit of every country. It has a wealth of local content, a large consumer market, and a huge IT services market. However, it stands out in its ability to support both global innovation and local startups. Undoubtedly, it’s time for us to take advantage of global exposure, he says.

PESU Venture Labs aims to make a total of 20 investments in sectors such as health, wellness, deep tech and asset tech in 2021.

We believe that Tier 2 and Tier 3 towns with very good educational institutions will break the barriers of India’s startup ecosystem. In this rapidly changing scenario, we hope that the Indian VC ecosystem will break away from theory, become a spokesperson for investing companies, take risks and act swiftly.

Edited by Teja Lele Desai





