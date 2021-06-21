Grandfather who broke all his facial bones in a horrific accident undergoes reconstructive surgery





Minnesota’s grandfather underwent facial reconstruction surgery after almost all the pains in a horrific accident.

John Robie, 66, was riding a motorcycle on the highway when a pickup truck hit him in June 2020.

Robbie was soon airlifted to the Mayo Clinic, and doctors soon discovered that he had devastating injuries to his upper, middle and lower faces.

To ensure the best results, two doctors came up with a novel idea. It is to understand how to use a 3D model to restore the patient’s face.

It worked, and when the surgeons entered the operating room, they had a roadmap of how to reconstruct the face in the lobby.

Robbie is on the road to recovery from his “broken bone mess” and says his face has healed well from the procedure for his grandson to recognize him again.

Scroll down the video

Originally from Minnesota, John Robie, 66, underwent facial reconstruction surgery at the Mayo Clinic after being devastated in a horrific motorcycle accident. Photo: Lobby with Dr. Basel Sharaf (left) and Dr. Jonathan Morris (right) at the Mayo Clinic (center)

In June 2020, the lobby was driving on the freeway when his bike collided with a pickup truck in his lane. He has little memory of the accident, but said he was thrown out of his bike.Photo, left and right: lobby before the accident, date unknown

“I can’t tell you all the details of how I ended up [at the Mayo Clinic] I wasn’t aware of it when I was brought here, “Robbie said.

“Without a helicopter and a doctor, I wouldn’t have talked to you here today.”

While driving a motorcycle along Route 169 near Mankato, 80 miles south of Minneapolis, he collided with a pickup truck that turned into his lane.

The lobby has little memory of the accident and details are mainly made up of accident reports and medical records, but he says he was thrown out of the bike.

Even with a helmet on, I suffered catastrophic injuries to my aorta, neck, legs, arms and face.

In fact, all the bones on his face were broken.

He transported from the accident site to the Mayo Clinic in Rochester via a helicopter ambulance, the Mayo One.

After he arrived, several doctors, including Dr. Basel Sharaf, a plastic reconstruction surgeon, were warned about the extent of his injury.

After dealing with the most serious aortic and neck injuries, Robbie underwent an image of his face and a CT scan.

From the scan, Sharaf said that Roby had extensive facial trauma and that returning Roby’s bones to where they should be while in the operating room (the traditional method) would waste more time. I did.

Instead, why not use a 3D model to understand how and in what order bones are fixed?

To do this, Sharaf needs to restore Roby’s face with the help of the Mayo Clinic’s 3D Anatomical Modeling Laboratory.

In addition to injuries to the aorta, neck and limbs in the lobby, almost all the bones on his face were broken.Photo: 3D-printed model shows various fractures of the lobby’s face

The lobby was airlifted to the Mayo Clinic, where two doctors used a unique approach to reconstruct their faces. Photo: Dr. Sharaf has one of the 3D models used to restore the face of the lobby.

“When it comes to fractures of the face, he is one of the most serious types of fractures that can fracture the face,” lab director Dr. Jonathan Morris told the DailyMail.com.

“Imagine someone being hit in the face and having a slight fracture under your eyes. You could break someone’s nose. You can fall and hit the chin on the end table and break your jaw.

“But this person had broken essentially all the bones in his face, so when you’re talking about facial trauma, it’s as many bones as you can break. is about.

First, the Mayo Clinic engineering team created an actual model of Roby’s facial bone in a broken state.

Morris then used a CT scan to recreate the face of the lobby so that each fracture could be seen with a different color.

From there, Morris and Sharaf could understand how to put the fragments back in place using mirror imaging and recent lobby photos.

Next, Sharaf and his team need to use the model to bend the plate and use it to restore the bone in the exact way it needs to be bent, rather than during surgery.

“Imagine being in the operating room, finding this piece of bone after removing the skin, and trying to bend this plate to fit the bone,” Morris said.

Sharaf added: “Instead of the traditional approach of basically moving the bone where it should be and bending and assembling the plane, we use an already bent plate to fit the bone to that plate.”

The broken pieces were all in different colors and printed with a 3D model of Roby’s skull. The surgeon was thinking of how to use it to restore the face (left). The plate for screwing the debris was pre-bent, not during surgery (right)

Finally, a final 3D-printed skull was created to show what the reconstruction would look like, including that all the bones and plates were in place.

“This is a kind of reverse engineering approach, which is very useful when there are so many different elements that we are trying to put together,” Sharaf told the DailyMail.com.

“I’m sure you’ve already done some of the work you’re doing during the procedure in advance and you know where that part is … you just go in and already have a reconstruction plan or map I will. “

Overall, the operation took 11 hours. But without all the advance planning, doctors said it would likely take another 3-4 hours.

This also means that patients spend less time under anesthesia, less blood loss during surgery, and better overall results.

The road to recovery in the lobby was long. In particular, he had to undergo multiple surgeries to treat some of his injuries.

The operation took 11 hours, but can take at least 3-4 hours longer without prior planning.Photo: Dr. Morris (left) and Sharaf (right) examining a 3D model of the skull in the lobby

Robbie said he got better with each follow-up visit and healed enough for his grandson to recognize him.Photo: The lobby shows a 3D model used by Dr. Sharaf to assist in facial reconstruction at the Mayo Clinic.

But he said he felt better and was regaining part of his life.

“I’m aware of me,” he said.

“And most importantly what my girlfriend does, my grandchildren are aware of me. They know who I am-I’m a grandpa.”

Both Sharaf and Morris have stated that they hope that the lobby will be significantly improved and that his story will give hope to other victims of similar incidents.

“I think he’s completely recovered from most injuries … his face looks amazingly good thanks to Dr. Sharaf’s work,” Morris said.

“Every time he comes, he gets a little better. It’s great to see him when he comes in and see everything he’s faced with from a serious high level of trauma. I think I’m living normally.

“I think this story provides a general sense of hope that you may be in a pretty bad place to come to the hospital … and help you recover from your injury. There are hopes and people who can. “

