Who are you hiring in Pittsburgh? Google, American Eagle Outfitters, Andy Warhol Museum, etc. 6/21/21

IT and engineering

Google is looking for a technical solution consultant to develop state-of-the-art scalable solutions, provide consulting services to partners, present proofs of concept to a variety of audiences, conduct implementation reviews, advocate new product features, and more. I will.

Emerson has the opportunity for cybersecurity project managers to oversee cybersecurity projects, answer customer technical questions, and support product deployment and onsite installation.

Non-profit organization

The Allegheny Land Trust employs Development Associates to oversee donor management activities, coordinate membership renewals, and perform management and support functions.

The Andy Warhol Museum seeks a development director to implement financing strategies and tactics to generate limited and unrestricted funding from philanthropic sources.

Economic development

The Hilltop Alliance employs the Director of Economic Development to lead the Montana Neighborhood Business District Program. Oliver and Allentown contribute to Financing and Financing applications and reporting.

Business and finance

Partners For Quality Inc. seeks an accountant to assist managers with all financial obligations of the organization and its subsidiaries.

Citizens Bank is looking for a senior operations specialist to oversee fraud reviews and send and receive ACH alerts, confirm deposits and returns, and manage bank reports.

American Eagle Outfitters employs senior trade and regulatory compliance analysts to maintain its international trade program, mitigate risk and provide value-added analysis and advice to internal clients.

health care

UPMC has a recruitment of materials management team leaders to manage the day-to-day operations of the UPMC Easts hospital-based materials management department.

IT and engineering

Siemens has the opportunity for field service engineers to work on maintenance instrumentation and control, troubleshoot urgent electrical problems, and support the installation and commissioning of new units.

Advanced manufacturing

Wabtech Corporation is looking for a raw material metal product manager to lead a company’s product strategy, including supplier management and performance.

Westinghouse has openings for quality technicians to perform visual inspections, including dimensional verification of electromechanical and mechanical parts.

Sponsorship

Indovina Associates Architects Project Architects: Indovina Associates Architects joins a full-service architectural and interior design company in search of energetic, creative and active project architects. The IAA now has the opportunity for project architects to join our company of design professionals and support staff. Posted on June 18, 2021

Graduate and Intern Architects at Indovina Associates Architects: The IAA now has the opportunity for graduate and intern architects to join our design professionals and support staff. This position leads to potential team leadership and requires a collaborative attitude to participate in multiple team projects and interact with clients. Posted on June 18, 2021

Optimus Technologies Sales Manager: Optimus wants a dynamic, organized, customer-focused sales manager. This helps reduce fleet carbon dioxide emissions and achieve environmental sustainability goals, while at the same time achieving the bold goal of fully supporting the company’s growth. Posted on June 17, 2021

City of Bridges Real Estate Project Manager: The City of Bridges Community Land Trust’s mission is to maintain lasting affordability, empower individuals, and build community ownership to ensure responsible growth and management. is. We are looking for a project manager with real estate experience. Please apply from here. Posted on June 16, 2021

Program Manager at Veterans Place in Washington Boulevard: Veterans Place manages and programs all clinical and program staff, ensuring that they are serviced and in compliance with local, state, and federal law. Looking for a program manager to provide oversight requirements. Posted on June 15, 2021

Placement Officers of Manchester Bidwell Corporation: Placement officers are current students, recent graduates, to leverage the knowledge, skills and abilities they have acquired through the Career Training Program at the Bidwell Training Center to secure meaningful employment. We support the efforts of graduates. Posted on June 15, 2021

Recruitment Event at Highmark Health: Let’s Sweeten Your Career at Allegheny Health Network! On June 24th, we will be hosting face-to-face recruitment events in four different locations. Recruiters will answer your questions and elaborate on your notable AHN career. Question?Email [email protected] Posted June 14, 2021

Senator John Heinz History Center Digital Solutions Coordinator: The Heinz History Center is looking for a digital solution coordinator to support the organization’s website (www.heinzhistorycenter.org), other related websites, and online transaction systems. Posted on June 11, 2021

Senator John Heinz History Center Digital Marketing Manager: Smithsonian’s affiliate and Pennsylvania’s largest history museum, Senator John Heinz History Center is now a digital marketing manager managing social media platforms and email marketing campaigns. We are looking for. Posted on June 11, 2021

VLN Partner Human Resources and Operations Specialists: A Pittsburgh-based education company, VLN Partners seeks human resources and operations specialists to help design and implement policies and procedures that foster an employee-oriented, high-performance culture. Posted: June 9, 2021

Allegheny County Reserve Resource Conservation Theorists: The Allegheny County Reserve (ACCD) is part of a national regulatory network whose mission is to protect, protect, promote and improve natural resources. ACCD employs a full-time resource conservationist to carry out permit reviews and inspections. Posted on June 9, 2021

3M Front-End Engineer: As a talented front-end engineer, you have the opportunity to harness your curiosity and collaborate with the most innovative and diverse people in the world.Posted: June 8, 2021

3M Java Software Engineer: Java Software Engineer. As a software engineer, you have the opportunity to harness your curiosity and collaborate with some of the most innovative and diverse people in the world. Posted on June 8, 2021

Research Engineers at Novesenta, a UPMC Enterprises portfolio company: Novasenta Inc, a biotechnology startup funded by UPMC Enterprises, focused on developing new cancer therapies that target the immunomodulatory mechanisms of the tumor microenvironment. We will carry out laboratory activities to support our therapeutic development efforts and report to research scientists. Posted on June 7, 2021

Bethany Hospice and Palliative Care Hospice Social Workers: Full-time Hospice Social Workers (MSW) positions have opened!Posted: June 7, 2021

Hospice RN in Bethany Hospice and Palliative Care: We are looking for a compassionate full-time RN to join the Bethany family. Posted on June 7, 2021

Director of Pittsburgh Parks Conservancy Operations and Citizens Partnership: Pittsburgh Parks Conservancy is a non-profit organization that works closely with the city of Pittsburgh to restore city parks under a public interest partnership. This position provides strategic leadership for initiatives that promote equity, advocacy, green infrastructure and sustainability. Posted on June 7, 2021

H2R CPA Audit Seniors or Managers: H2R CPA seeks career-oriented audit seniors or managers for their leadership role in the growth opportunities of accounting and assurance departments and the provision of superior client services.Posted: June 7, 2021

