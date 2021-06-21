According to research, the majority of IT leaders consider technical debt to be one of the greatest threats to innovation.





According to a new OutSystems study, companies spend almost one-third of their IT budget on technical debt.

Boston, June 21, 2021 / PRNewswire /-OutSystems, a global leader in modern application development, today shows that 69% of IT leaders are a major threat to a company’s ability to innovate, as seen in its latest report. Reported that it is identifying technical debt. , “Increasing technical debt threat”. As COVID-19 reveals the vulnerabilities of organizations around the world, this latest industry survey by OutSystems looks at the cost of technical debt facing companies across industries and territories.

“Increasing technical debt threat”

OutSystems logo (PRNewsfoto / OutSystems)

Paulo Rosado, CEO and Founder of OutSystems, said: “The combination of old code and the chaotic growth of new generation mobile apps, stacking applications and SaaS is depriving organizations of resources, time and innovation.” This report shows that technical debt continues to deteriorate. Proving and gaining a true competitive advantage, we need a new approach to overcome technical debt and innovate at a pace and scale. “

As companies strive to rebuild following last year’s challenges, technical debt has emerged as a major obstacle to innovation and recovery, especially for growth-focused businesses. Technical debt is a technical design or development choice made for short-term benefits with long-term consequences. Throughout the industry, this is due to the development of rapidly implemented solutions to maximize speed, rather than optimizing for the future. Based on a global survey of 500 IT leaders, the OutSystems report shows companies facing many sources of technical debt, including deadline pressure, constant market changes, and outdated technology. Focuses on the challenges facing.

The main findings of the report are as follows:

The majority of IT leaders (69%) say that technical debt imposes a fundamental limit on their ability to innovate, 61% say they will hurt their performance, and 64% agree that they will continue to have a significant impact. doing.

By devoting time, money and other resources to technical debt rather than innovation, companies of all sizes in all industries have huge opportunity costs. On average, businesses spend about one-third of their IT budget on technical debt. This jumps to 41% for businesses.

There is no single cause of technical debt, but IT leaders accept too many development languages ​​/ frameworks (52%), turnover within the development team (49%), and known flaws in time for the release deadline. (43%).

Companies continue to delay addressing technical debt, exacerbating the problem. Only 20% say they manage their technical debt well now, but 36% report that they will be able to manage their technical debt in the future.

As a company grows, its technical debt worsens. Enterprises spend 41% of their IT budget on technical debt, and SMEs spend 27%.

Izak Joubert, CTO of JTC Group, said: “Within JTC Americas, we have worked with OutSystems for many years to develop software products that streamline clients’ financial transactions. Beyond technical debt concerns, we can now focus on creating predictable and secure software. It’s quick and easy to update. “

The story continues

Rui Gonalves, a partner at KPMG in Portugal, said: “Through a long-standing partnership between KPMG and OutSystems, a key feature of modern application development in eliminating technical debt and enabling companies to shift resources to innovation in a meaningful and successful way. I witnessed. “

methodology

The results of the “Increasing Technical Debt Threat” survey are based on a global survey of 500 IT leaders across enterprises, for-profit and small businesses around the world. In May 2021, the partnership with Lucid conducted an online survey in the United States, Australia, United Kingdom, France, Germany, Portugal, India, Brazil, United Arab Emirates and Singapore. Respondents span industries such as finance, retail, healthcare, education, business services, government and government, media and telecommunications, utilities, and real estate.

For more information on how and where technical debt is affecting business and IT leaders around the world, visit stoptechdebt.com or download the full report here.

About OutSystems

OutSystems was founded in 2001 with the mission of empowering all organizations to innovate through software. OutSystems’ latest application platform’s highly productive, connected AI-assisted tools help developers quickly build and deploy any type of application wherever their organization needs it. OutSystems has more than 435,000 community members, more than 1,500 employees, 350 partners, and active customers across 87 countries and 22 industries to help organizations change the way they develop applications. However, we have achieved a global scale. Visit www.outsystems.com or follow us on Twitter @ OutSystems or LinkedIn (https://www.linkedin.com/company/outsystems).

Source Out Systems

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos