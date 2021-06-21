Shanghai will hold a press conference for high-tech films and television markets to spur the construction of the city





According to Shanghai’s construction plan, Matsue New City is expected to develop cultural and creative tourism, film and television media, and other distinctive features for the development of Shanghai high-tech film and television market. It brought opportunity and driving force.

From January to May, Matsue introduced 565 new movie and television companies, up 40.2% year-on-year.

To date, nearly 7,000 film and television companies and studios have gathered in Shanghai’s high-tech film and television city to cover all aspects of the industry chain, including film and television production, filming, training, advertising and distribution. Basically the development of the entire movie and television industry chain.

At the press conference, a series of projects in the city with great impact on the industry and technical foresight will be announced, totaling 20 billion yuan.

A report on the competitiveness index of Chinese movie and television cities has been released by the China Economic Information Service (CEIS). According to the report, Shanghai Matsue is ranked second in competitiveness, with Matsue investing in Shanghai’s excellent business environment, especially its major international investment attraction, financial capital convenience and intellectual property protection environment. It is an advantageous advantage for attracting.

A report on the construction of Shanghai high-tech films and television city was also announced at a press conference. It is believed that Shanghai needs to coordinate its urban resources and use its movie and television hubs as a platform to attract tourists with authentic and meaningful tourism content.

Experts say that the construction of Shanghai High-Tech Film and Television City will take full advantage of the annual Shanghai International Film Festival, promote organic integration of film and television, performing arts, animation and games, and diverse finances. The service system suggests that it needs to be improved.

Original link: https: //en.imsilkroad.com/p/322218.html

Source Xinhua Silk Road

