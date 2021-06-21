PUBG updates may include self-pickup along with new weapons





PUBG: NEW STATE’s all-new trailer unveiled some of the new mechanics added to mobile-only games, including new maps.

Thanks to PUBG’s new trailer, the next update may include self-pickup and brand new weapons for the Battle Royale Giants. This new teaser trailer is set to bring a new life blast to the game, including new vehicles and new zones.

PUBG was one of the first battle royale-type games to explode in 2017. Many games, such as Fortnite and Call of Duty: Warzone, have been heavily influenced by PUBG and have evolved their format from games to current games. PUBG developers have been steadily working on fixing many in-game bugs and porting them to multiple consoles over the last four years. Now the game seems to be making a more dramatic jump, with new trailers and information starting to pop up online.

In a recent trailer, the next update titled “TAEGO” was featured on the PUBG YouTube channel. This trailer marks a new start for the game, and players can now register for access to PUBG: NEW STATE on the official website. This new trailer marks the beginning of a new phase of the studio as the game gets a complete overhaul of new content. Thanks to this trailer and insider information from data mining called PlayerIGN (reported by PC Games), PUBG: NEW STATE is believed to include item self-pickup capabilities, new 8×8 maps, new pony coupe vehicles, and new weapons. Has been done. , The revival of the Paramochinook helicopter and a whole new zone.

It’s all backed up by another teaser trailer released in South Korea. This seems to suggest that the palace and school locations will be included in the new map area. PUBG: NEW STATE also began pre-registration in February this year, with players pre-registering on the site receiving exclusive rewards for in-game use and access to the game’s alpha test. Currently, pre-registered players are limited in the vehicle skins they can use when the game is released. In other words, PUBG: NEWSTATE vehicles have a skin option.

PUBG: NEW STATE was also announced in February, and it was announced that the game will be mobile-only, the successor to the PC version of the original game. This time PUBG is a more futuristic setting, taking place after the PUBG event, and developers are working to incorporate higher quality graphics and introduce new mechanics into gameplay.

It is not yet known if all of this information turns out to be true. PUBG: NEW STATE is still in alpha, so the game is subject to significant changes from now to release. There is no date for mobile-only titles at this time, but more information may be released as development progresses.

PUBG is available for PC, Android, iOS, Xbox One, PS4, and Stadia. PUBG: NEWSTART is currently under development for mobile.

Source: PUBG / YouTube, PCGames

