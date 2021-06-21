Prime Day Apple Watch Deals: Apple Watch 3 Now $ 169





Find great deals on the Prime Day Apple Watch with sales of $ 30 to $ 100 from Apple’s epic smartwatch. As part of Prime Day deals, Amazon offers discounts on virtually all Apple Watches, giving you the best deals from Amazon and its competitors.

For example, the Apple Watch 6 sells for $ 329 on Amazon, which is $ 70 cheaper than the Apple Store price.If you want [Product]The RED model is even cheaper, at $ 279. On the other hand, if you need to trade the cheapest Prime Day Apple Watch possible, Walmart sells the Series 3 for $ 169, which is also cheaper than Apple’s direct price. Amazon is currently out of stock for Series 3, but we expect it to change in the next few days.

For more deals from other retailers, be sure to follow the Apple Watch coverage.

Apple Watch Deals Prime Day Now

Apple Watch 3 (GPS / 38mm): $ 199 to $ 169 @ Walmart The Apple Watch 3 is a bit old, but it’s still a great fitness tracker and smartwatch. Waterproof watches offer heart rate notification, workout detection, Apple Music, and Siri support at a low price. It’s now priced at $ 30 at the Apple Store, but hurry up as this model is in stock and out of stock.View transaction

Apple Watch 6 (GPS / 40mm): $ 399 to $ 329 @Amazon Amazon sells the Apple Watch Series 6 (GPS / 40mm) for $ 329. This is one of the best deals Prime Day ever for the Apple Watch. Unlike Series 5, the new model features a blood oxygen sensor that allows users to more closely monitor their health. Apple Watch Series 6 also features a always-on Retina display.

Apple Watch Nike Series 6 (GPS / 40mm): $ 399 to $ 329 @ Best Buy Dive into the look of the Nike-branded Apple Watch Series 6 and get $ 70 off on Best Buy. In addition, Apple Watch purchased from Best Buy comes with 6 months of Apple Fitness Plus for free. This deal is intended for both silver and space gray versions.View deal

Apple Watch: $ 100 Off with Trade-in @ Verizon Amazon isn’t the only retailer to trade Prime Day Apple Watch. If you trade in your old watch, Verizon will give you $ 100 off all Apple Watches. (You will need to add a new data plan to your new Apple Watch to qualify for this transaction). This is one of the best Apple Watch sales I’ve seen on Verizon.View transaction

Apple Watch SE (GPS / 40mm): $ 279 to $ 269 @ AmazonApple Watch SE is Apple’s mid-tier smartwatch. It has the same chip as the Apple Watch 5, but with a larger screen than the Apple Watch 3. It supports emergency SOS calls, fall detection, and has a built-in compass and always-on altimeter. It’s a modest price cut, but this rarely discounted (and hard-to-find) watch is now $ 10 off on Amazon.View transaction

Apple Watch Bands / Accessories: Trading from $ 18 @Amazon Watch Trading as part of Prime Day Amazon offers discounts on some Apple Watch chargers and Apple Watch bands. Apple bands are reasonably discounted (starting at $ 44) and Apple-branded chargers are up to 35% off (starting at $ 18).View transaction

4 in 1 Wireless Charging Station: $ 29.99, but if you have a $ 25.49 @ Amazon Apple Watch, you have an iPhone, and probably AirPods. Charge everything at once with this Qi certified 15W charging dock. Savings are modest, but it’s a worthwhile investment.View transaction

