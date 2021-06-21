Innovation is required as Smart Port Challenge 2021 opens





Singapore’s 5th Smartport Challenge (SPC) 2021 allows technology startups to submit innovation proposals in five key areas: smartport, smartship, crew safety and training, smart maritime services and logistics, and green technology. It came to be.

The deadline for submitting the proposal is August 10, 2021.

The Ministry of Transport’s senior minister, Qi Hong Tat, put together a problem statement and solution for the maritime sector, making SPC an important pillar of efforts to develop a strong marine tech sector in Singapore. Said that.

He pointed out that innovation in the field of Marinetech will be the key to the future growth of the shipping industry.

Maritime Singapore has remained resilient during the pandemic. We need to take this momentum to build stronger capabilities and establish our position to grow and prepare for the future. Mr Qi added that Singapore has strengths in both maritime and technology, making it a good place to develop this sector.

The annual contest is held by the Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore and NUS Enterprise, the entrepreneurial division of the National University of Singapore, under Port Innovation Ecosystem Reimagined @ BLOCK71 (PIER71).

SPC is an important initiative by PIER71, a revolutionary solution that can be rethought to accelerate digital transformation within the industry, bridging opportunities in the maritime sector.

New VC partner

This year, PIER71 added three new organizations to its network of venture capital partners: IMC Ventures, Motion Ventures and MOL PLUS. These organizations individually manage S $ 30 million investment funds, enabling them to provide maritime and entrepreneurial expertise.

Finalists will have access to the PIER71 Accelerate, a 6-week market validation and customer discovery program. Global network of PIER71 partners. Mentoring; Workshops and Master Classes. Opportunity to win the top three prizes of S $ 10,000, S $ 5,000 and S $ 3,000 respectively. Continuous entrepreneurial and technical support beyond SPC. Finalists are also eligible to apply for a MPAM INT-STARTUP grant of up to S $ 50,000 to pilot the project.

PIER71 continues to attract start-ups and other key stakeholders to invigorate the maritime innovation ecosystem as it is today. As part of its greater commitment to developing deep technology and industry-related programs, NUS sees this collaboration with MPA as an important impetus to bridge innovation solutions and broad industry needs.

He added: Within the next few months, the PIER71 program will be further enhanced by activities in the areas of technology commercialization, internationalization and human resource development.

To date, SPC has supported nearly 60 startups through the PIER71 Accelerate. Seven startups from SPC last year were awarded MPA startup grants for prototype development and test bedding, bringing the total grants paid to past PIER71 startups to around S $ 2 million.

Over the next 12 months, these start-ups will work with PIER71’s maritime business partners on pilot projects focused on the use of autonomous robotics, visual analytics, virtual reality, artificial intelligence, and more.

