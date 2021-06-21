CAIT urges the center to ban the desi version of PUBG Mobile India for security reasons





Good news for millions of Indian PUBG enthusiasts, Battlegrounds Mobile India, considered the Indian version of PUBG Mobile India, will soon be available in India.

Please note that Early Access for Battlegrounds Mobile India will be available to Android users on Thursday (June 17th) and has already exceeded 5 million downloads, according to Krafton. Korean company Krafton has developed Battlegrounds Mobile India. Recall that PUBG Mobile India was banned by the Government of India in September 2020 due to data privacy concerns.

The long-awaited game as Krafton expects it to take a few more days to release Battlegrounds Mobile India to everyone, and some people demand that the Indian government have to ban the desi version of PUBG Mobile India. Is already involved in the controversy.

As a related development, the Federation of All Indian Traders (CAIT) said, “It is not only a threat to India’s national sovereignty and security, but also harmful to the younger generation.”

CAIT also urged Google not to allow the developers of Battlegrounds Mobile India to use the Google Play Store platform for their games.

CAIT Executive Director Praveen Khandelwal wrote on Twitter: [and] Currently, they are breaking into the back door by circumventing Indian law. “

In particular, Battlegrounds Mobile India is a repackaged version of PUBG Mobile India because it has some features that are very similar to PUBG Mobile India. According to CAIT, Battlegrounds Mobile India jeopardizes India’s national security and jeopardizes the data and privacy of millions of Indian citizens.

However, Krafton is reported to release more beta slots in the coming days. Battlegrounds Mobile India APK and OBB download links are available, but these links have not been validated and you should try them at your own risk.

It’s important to know that the APK and OBB files are 72MB and 637MB in size, respectively. Gamers should also make sure that their device has enough space and a good WiFi connection before downloading the file.

After reviewing all the above points, follow these steps:

Step 1: After downloading the file,[不明なソースからインストール]You must enable the option before installing the APK file.

Step 2: Rename the file to “main.15255.com.pubg.imobile.obb” and paste it into the following directory: Android / OBB / com.pubg.imobile

Step 3: Then open Battlegrounds Mobile India and choose between low spec resource packs and HD resource packs with sizes 379.6MB and 618.2MB respectively.

Notably, Krafton has not yet announced the official release date for the Battlegrounds Mobile India game.

