Rumors that Samsung Display will provide Google with a display for the first “pixel-fold” smartphone to be released in the second half of the fourth quarter





Apple, which patented in mid-April, posted an IP report titled “The Google patent released today shows that the engineering team is working on future foldable devices.” This was the first patent we found about Google considering moving to a foldable device.

We learned that Samsung Display will start producing foldable OLED panels for Google, Vivo and Xiaomi customers in October. The three companies will announce their respective foldable mobile phones in the fourth quarter of this year.

According to TheElec, “Google is preparing a foldable phone with a 7.6-inch foldable display panel. This phone is called” Pixel Fold “by the media. “

So far, Google’s attempts to use Apple’s iPhone have been unsuccessful. Later this year, Google will run it a second time on the iPhone with a new form factor, an updated UI (see video below), a privacy declaration, and a new foldable form factor to make Apple leap forward. to hold.

Google is trying to blur the privacy boundaries to match Apple’s leadership position, but XDA believes it will match Apple’s “Find My” network. Their report, published last week, said the Google Play Services released version 21.24.13 on their beta channel last week. [code] A string that clearly suggests that Google is working on a “Find My Device” network that leverages the Google Play Services. Once this new “Find My Device” network is up and running, it helps other Android users find lost or stolen devices. “

It’s unclear at this time if any of Google’s major updates to hardware and software later this year will help the Pixel smartphone family make dents on the iPhone.

With Microsoft’s Surface Duo and Pixel Fold deadlines later this year, Apple will be pressured to bring its first foldable product to market. Apple has patents that support a variety of foldable form factors, but there is no guarantee that it will hit the market.

Folding phones aren’t hitting consumers at this time, but Google may decide to attack this segment of the market with aggressive pricing to change consumer sentiment. How aggressive can Google be in pricing? stay tuned.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos