Overcome the bank’s innovation gap





Improving the customer experience and improving operations is more important than ever in the changing wind of the banking sector. But what are the challenges facing banks, and what role data and AI can help address these barriers and stay ahead of both digital banks and traditional competitors. Can you fulfill?

Challenges for APAC banks

Elvie Lahournere, Director of Digital and Innovation at Natixis Bank, as a guest speaker at the “Cresting the Digital Innovation Wave in Banking with Data and AI” virtual workshop by IBM and CDO Trends, noted rising customer expectations. .. As one of the challenges facing banks here.

She said the customer experience has become “almost mobile” and highly personalized in metropolitan areas such as Asia, Hong Kong and Singapore. As the digital experience bar ratchets upwards, rising expectations mean that users are starting to get impatient with even the slightest delay, making it “very difficult” to gain and maintain customer loyalty. She said she was.

Competition is intensifying in the digital field as well. Lahournere pointed out that from the five years he lived and worked in Beijing, the WeChat meteorite has risen from the first instant messenger to the current SuperAppli. She said WeChat was processing as many as one million payment transactions per minute by the time it took over its current role for Hong Kong by 2018.

“There is increasing pressure from FinTech start-ups, which could ultimately affect retail banking as well as commercial banks,” she said. “They may be small players at first, but they have the potential to grow into non-negligible” Big Tech “giants. And they’re putting pressure on us – because they’re often digital natives, cloud-first, and massively data-driven. “

The pace of change accelerates

In the keynote, IBM APAC Chief Technology Officer for Data, AI, and Automation, Kitman Cheung, said the pace of change is accelerating. Using the Standard and Poor’s 500 (S & P 500) stock index as a gauge, Chan said that the life expectancy of a company based on the index has been reduced from 61 years, which was measured in 1958, to 18 years now on average. I observed. “It’s the kind of confusion and kind we have to see,” he said.

“It shows us that life is [of companies] There is a great deal of turmoil in the market and it has changed the industry in all industries, so it tends to grow and shrink. And as it drives those changes, we see that life expectancy fluctuates in tandem. But overall, the company’s lifespan is shortening due to the rapid onslaught of destructive forces, “Cheung said.

“At IBM, we all believe that we are data companies today. The hypothesis we are advocating is that all companies are becoming data-centric and have no choice but to do anything else. Banks are no longer just about saving money. To be a successful bank is to be a successful data processing company. “

Utilization of data and AI

This data-centric reality puts data and AI at the forefront of innovation and transformation, Cheung says. To overcome the wave of innovation, companies are responsible for leveraging data and AI to deliver the results they want.

“Today, CEOs around the world are saying the same thing. We need to make better decisions. Helping companies make smarter decisions with AI, including risk, growth and other analytics. Must do. Do. “

“More importantly, successful companies share insights about their customers, provide wealth advice, and provide insights on what they can do differently to achieve their financial goals. As you know, it’s just as important as providing investment risk analysis to investment analysts. Share that data in a broader sense and leverage it on a just-in-time basis. Attracting customers is becoming the basis for successful banking operations. “

The solution is in a collaborative data environment for integrating multiple disciplines, enabling data scientists and business analysts to work with other members of the company, Cheung said. In addition, you need to leverage the cloud to overcome scalability limitations and integrate everything with the AI ​​capabilities you need and strong data governance.

Invite everyone

But while the road ahead is to leverage technologies such as scalable AI and data solutions, both Lahournere and Cheung have acknowledged that getting people and processes right is just as important. From his experience working as a consultant, Lahournere emphasized the need to evolve people, cultures and processes, and everyone needs to be involved.

“That means everyone participates. When I say everyone, I mean everyone from top management to entry-level employees. They understand the power of data and visualize it. And we need to understand the differences between analytics, machine learning, and so on, to understand why the cloud is a new way of working, “she summarized.

Read more about how to intelligently automate data and AI with the IBM Cloud Pak for Data eBook, or catch up with AI and data resources on the Events page in the Related Content section. A complete event record is also here.

Paul Mah is the editor of DSAI Trends. A former system administrator, programmer, and IT instructor, he enjoys writing both code and prose.You can reach him at [email protected]..

Image Credit: iStockphoto / ArtyFree

