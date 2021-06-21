Call of Duty: Warzone has a door that kills the player instantly





“Call of Duty: Warzone” is a game in which players kill each other to stand and win at the end. However, one player recently found himself killed in the game by a seemingly harmless door rather than a fellow player.

The player who discovered the glitch posted a video of his experience on Reddit. Going under the username Rxelik_, CoD enthusiasts were at the location of the rock salt mining facility in “Call of Duty: Warzone” when they found a seemingly normal barricade door.

Rxelik_ tried to open the door, but died in the game the moment he touched the door. The same thing happened when he respawned in the game and made a second attempt to open the same door.

Call of Duty: Warzone has other glitches

Call of Duty: Warzone has been a significant part of the glitches that have frustrated and entertained players since its launch.

Players have complained over time about many of the glitches they encountered in the game, such as those that lock the player’s camera to a third-party perspective and those that allow the player to be invisible. .. Win the game.

According to PC Gamer, players have also encountered strange glitches while playing Call of Duty: Warfare, such as glitches that obscure attack helicopters and glitches that give players the ability to worm under the map. .. In the latter case, the player can stay hidden underground and shoot other players from the floor.

Redditors react to the murder door

However, the latest “Call of Duty: Warfare” glitch has created a lot of laughter and funny comments on Reddit.

Reddit user CptNoSense commented that the player “sacrificed himself for science” by touching the door and being killed instantly. Another Redditor said the player was literally at the door to death.

Others seemed more confused than entertaining, but one asked, “Did the door open before the update?”

CoD Warzone: Background

(Photo: Official Call of Duty Web Page)

Released by Activision on March 10, 2020, “Call of Duty: Warzone” is a battle royale-style video game that is part of the “Call of Duty” franchise. Part of the 2019 Call of Duty: Modern Warfare, the game is also related to last year’s Call of Duty: Black Ops: Cold War.

“Call of Duty: Warzone” enables online multiplayer combat that can accommodate 150 players in several modes that allow up to 200 participants. In battle royale mode, the player’s goal is to be the last standing player, and while you have to kill other players to reach the goal, you also have to deal with the shrinking game map.

According to the publisher, “Call of Duty: Warzone” has sold over 400 million premium games and has reached 100 million active players worldwide.

