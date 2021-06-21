Google announces new advertising creative studio





Google has announced the launch of a new tool for creative advertising tools called “Ads Creative Studio” that aims to integrate multiple creative tools.

Ads Creative Studio includes the following tools:

Director Mix (a tool that allows brands to create large video assets that were not previously available to all advertisers) Dynamic Display and HTML5 Creation Tools Audio Mixer and Dynamic Audio Tools Project Library What does this mean?

The purpose of this change is to make it easier to create multiple pieces of content.

Ads Creative Studio has a separate library for assets. Think of these as components of your ad. In the project library, creators collaborate to create ads.

It aims to streamline asset management, thanks to the asset library. This allows one team to manage raw assets and another team to use them to create ads.

Similarly, one team can use raw assets to create display ads, and another team can use them to create YouTube ads. Keeping everything in one place ensures that everyone can withdraw from the same set of approved assets.

For teams with strict brand guidelines, brand and creative teams may prefer to create a complete asset before passing it on to the media team. The beauty of this tool is that it separates the media platform from the tool, so there is less risk of allowing the creative manager to edit access. In that scenario, when the ad is complete, it’s handed over to the media team for implementation.

Once created, your ad will be available throughout your project.

Designed to enhance collaboration

Ads Creative Studio is designed to improve collaboration between creative and media teams.

Through the new tools, teams can collaborate on templates, implement design rules, and implement the QA process.

How will your ad be deployed?

Once your ads are created, you can export them to Google Ads, Display & Video 360, and Campaign Manager 360 for use.

Future created by Google

In addition to the new tools, Google has announced that Create with Google has been integrated with Think with Google. Now all the insights of the creator and the media team will be hosted in the same place.

