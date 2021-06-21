PUBG Mobile India’s avatar Battlegrounds Mobile discovered that it was sending data to a server in China





Crafton’s worst fear of PUBG Mobile India’s avatar, Battlegrounds Mobile India, may have actually come true. And only Krafton blames it. Battlegrounds Mobile India is said to be sending data from Indian Android players to Chinese servers, including servers belonging to PUBG Mobile’s publisher Tencent. Among the servers that Battlegrounds Mobile India uses for communication, China Mobile Communications has emerged as one of the most used servers. The PUBG Mobile India version is also reported to relay data between servers in Hong Kong, Moscow, the United States and Mumbai.

According to a report from IGN India, Battlegrounds Mobile India was crafted at the time of the announcement of PUBG Mobile India last year and at the time of its release last week, as it cites some players from Battlegrounds Mobile India and claims independent verification. Does not match what he said. Battlegrounds Mobile for Android users in India. People at IGN India used the data packet sniffer app before playing a match on Battlegrounds Mobile India, but later the game was actually exchanging data with a Chinese server and a non-local server. I found out.

The packer sniffer app log shows some IP addresses that Battlegrounds Mobile India has established a connection with for several purposes. Using whois search (a search engine that tracks the source of IP addresses), IGN India has one prominent IP address primarily used by Battlegrounds Mobile and is China Mobile Communications Corporation, a state-owned telecommunications carrier in China. Discovered that it is owned by. According to the report, the server is in Beijing. It was also surprising that the game was sending device data. There are screenshots to support this claim, and Krafton really seems to have been fooled here.

Battlegrounds Mobile India, as well as the state-owned telecommunications company, has established a connection with the Tencent server. There was a ping server, a server linked to Tencent’s own cloud platform, Qcloud, and Tencent’s anti-cheat server that PUBG Mobile uses to crack down on in-game scammers. An instance of the IP address in the whois log shows that Battlegrounds Mobile is actually sending data to China, but it’s not clear if it’s storing the data for any purpose. With the exception of China, the game communicates with Proxima Beta’s servers operated by Tencent in the United States, Moscow, and Hong Kong. This is all the exact opposite of what Krafton promised.

There is also a ping to an Indian server. Battlegrounds Mobile establishes a server connection with the Microsoft Azure Center in Mumbai. Last year, Krafton announced that it would store and process Indian player data on servers in India and Singapore, but its privacy policy may transfer data to other countries to meet legal requirements. It also states. If this newly discovered information changes legally, Krafton may have a way around this in its privacy policy. But I hope the Government of India has the final say and will not be like last year.

India banned PUBG Mobile and 117 other apps last year as a threat to India’s sovereignty and security. A simpler explanation of the ban is that all apps were associated with a Chinese company. But last year, the app was shown the exit door, but there was nothing about the company that made them. As a result, Tencent and several other companies in China are still operating in India. However, some companies had to reduce their workforce, and some had to dismiss the companies that caused the loss.

