Samsung announces upgraded Odyssey gaming monitor





Samsung has announced the worldwide launch of upgraded game monitors to take full advantage of the ongoing global stay-at-home order trend.

The 2021 edition of the Odyssey Gaming Monitor, G30A, G50A, G70A, is announced to provide gamers of all skill sets with “excellent image quality and futuristic design.”

“The new lineup offers ultra-realistic image quality, higher response levels, tuned ergonomics, and intuitive ease of use. With these latest features, game enthusiasts can use their PCs and consoles. A game entertainment device where you can enjoy real-world colors, pinpoint accuracy, and sharp response speeds. “

Samsung is the top player in game monitors that supports refresh rates above 100Hz.

Samsung Odyssey Gaming Monitor Features

Samsung launched a curved game monitor in 2020 and now offers a variety of Odyssey monitors with 24-28 inch flat screen designs.

The 2021 Odyssey monitor is highlighted with an ergonomic design and features pivot, tilt, swivel control points and height adjustments.

Hyesung Ha, Senior Vice President of Visual Display Business at Samsung Electronics, said:

In addition to the HDR400, the G70A features an ultra-high definition (UHD) panel with a wide viewing angle of 178 degrees. With a refresh rate of 4K 144Hz and an ultra-low response time of 1ms2, players can get real accuracy.

The G50A features a Quad High Definition (QHD) panel with a refresh rate of 165Hz, providing 1ms3 response time and HDR10.

With a fast 144Hz refresh rate and 1ms4 (MPRT) response time, the G30A changes pixels with near-instantaneous responses for fast-paced action and fast on-screen performance.

According to Samsung, the G70A and G50A Odyssey gaming monitors have multiple screen management tools for multitasking. Users can use Picture-by-Picture (PBP) to play games, watch, and chat at the same time, or use Picture-in-Picture (PIP) to create a virtual second screen that can be flexibly customized. You can also.

Source

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]ketingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos