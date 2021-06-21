Why do I need something other than Google to answer my question?





Imagine you are studying something. Whether you’re a fourth-year student who needs to know how a volcano erupts, or an adult looking for more information about a news article, you may want to quickly look up something on the Internet. What could go wrong?

Google search engines may seem to have all the answers to your question. But where does that information come from? Who selects the website that appears when you enter a volcanic eruption in the search box? Who decides which items are displayed first and the rest in what order?

I ponder these questions because I am doing it for my life to help scholars at the University of Memphis communicate with scholars and the general public about their work. These scholars are professionals who work, study and learn as much as they can for a long time. topic. They answer questions by combining knowledge and scientific methods to discover new things.

Page, Brin, PageRank

When Larry Page and Sergey Brin created Google’s search engine as a computer science student at Stanford University in 1996, they were trying to establish a fast way to find things easily on the Internet. At that time, searching the web was slow and difficult, and finding the best information was difficult.

They invented an algorithm called PageRank, a detailed step-by-step instruction set or expression. It works by estimating the quality of a web page by measuring the number and quality of other pages that link to the web page. When you google, the search engine returns the highest ranked page related to what you are looking for.

Some drawbacks

Google will be much faster and may seem instant, but the results you see when you do a Google search are whether advertisers pay Google to make your website appear higher than other ways. Please, it may be affected by things other than PageRank. Other variables, such as the site you clicked in the past or the recent frequency of page updates.

Unlike scholars, Google’s search engine cannot automatically determine which source is the most important, most accurate, or most important. In short, Google search does not always identify objective and reliable information.

You can consider switching to another search engine like Microsofts Bing, or a search engine like DuckDuckGo that specifically promotes information privacy. However, many of these options have the same drawbacks.

How to communicate with scholars

Scholars often communicate by publishing research treatises. Each treatise emphasizes a single idea that adds something to the discussion. It can be a new result from an experiment or a new observation. Other scholars then read and discuss the treatise.

Knowledgeable people can have different perspectives, even if they know the same set of facts. In other words, there is not always one correct answer to a question. Over time, this leads to some generally accepted principles and concepts.

This cycle of research, review and discussion has continued since the first academic journal was published in 1665. Ideas can change as new discoveries are made.

One way for researchers to show what other ideas they have in their research is academic citations. You’ve certainly seen them before in the references section on the back of non-fiction books and at the bottom of Wikipedia articles. Each points to a different work.

These citations show what other books and sources the author of what you read considered and how they came to form the idea. If multiple scholars use the same idea as a component of their concept, and then their idea is used as a component of another idea, it continuously leads to a cycle of innovation.

This discovery process is unaffected by advertisers, even if it is partially shaped by whether scholars are funded to pursue a particular type of research.

Many of the ideas found on the Internet come from scholarships, but in a way that most scholars do not, they are vulnerable to prejudice and advertising pressure. Scholars need to provide the latest information, the big picture, derived from their wisdom and thoughtful perspectives.

The Internet is easier to find information than at any other time in human history. But, as Albert Einstein said, information is not knowledge. Experience is the only source of knowledge.

By Cody Behles, Director of Innovation & Research Support, University of Memphis

This article has been republished by The Conversation under a Creative Commons license. Please read the original article.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos