I read most of RTIH’s retail technology articles last week — Retail Technology Innovation Hub





These are articles on retail systems that have caught your interest in the last 7 days, including Carrefour Group, Netflix, Amazon, and The Very Group. Carrefour Group participates in the launch of Criteo, Google and LiveRamp for Carrefour Links

The Carrefour Group has announced a new data and retail media strategy with the launch of the Carrefour Link Platform.

It leverages technology developed by Criteo, Google and LiveRamp and is marketed to third-party brands.

Netflix has partnered with Shopify to launch an online store

Amazon made a big move from retail to streaming when it recently announced a deal to buy MGM, and now Netflix is ​​moving in the opposite direction.

Netflix has already licensed hundreds of original programming-based products sold by Target, Walmart, Amazon, H & M, Sephora and more.

We also initially launched Netflix.shop in the United States with the goal of expanding into the international market within the next few months.

Coca-Cola and Manna Announce Drone Delivery Test in Ireland

Coca-Cola HBC Ireland and Northern Ireland have partnered with Mana for a drone delivery service in Oranmore, Galway.

It has been proposed as the world’s largest commercial drone delivery test of its kind, with plans to expand further to Irish towns in the coming months.

UEFA and Ant Chain bring blockchain technology to Euro 2021

UEFA and Ant Chain, a blockchain business of Ant Groups, have announced a five-year partnership.

10 retail technology investments that should be on your radar

These companies are leading the way in delivering experiences that leverage retail systems that go one step beyond customer expectations, such as Carrefour Group, Amazon UK, Kroger, and Coca-Cola.

Very Group recruiting 30 young people through kickstart

Very Group, the operator of online retailers Very.co.uk and Littlewoods.com, will create 30 new roles as part of the UK Government’s kickstart scheme.

Morrisons broke out after abruptly ending the 10% teacher discount

Morrisons have been accused of lack of communication and unruly tactics after causing a coronavirus outbreak associated with a 10% discount on teachers and school staff.

Amazon chooses Camden for the next London Amazon Fresh Store

Amazon has opened an Amazon Fresh location in Camden, London.

This is the fifth convenience store like this to showcase Just Walk Out Shopping tech in the United Kingdom, pioneered by Amazon Go in the United States.

The other four are in Ealing, Wembley Park, White City and Canary Wharf.

LVMH and Google Cloud partnership in AI and cloud-based innovation

LVMH and Google Cloud have launched a strategic partnership.

According to a press release, the pair is working together to empower the company’s individual luxury brands, the LVMH Maison, to create a new personalized customer experience that drives long-term growth.

Deichmann Group Deploys Targomo Location Intelligence Platform

Deichmann Group, a European shoe retailer, has rolled out Targomo technology in Germany.

Located in 30 countries with chains such as Deichmann, vanHaren and Rack Room Shoes, the company uses AI for location analysis as a pilot project to support site selection in Germany, where Deichmann operates more than 1,400 stores. You have selected the platform Targomo LOOP.

