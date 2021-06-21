Amazon Echo Show 8 (2nd Generation) is the smart display your home needs





The Echo Show 8 (2nd generation) is a sophisticated and smart addition to the Echo lineup, featuring an 8-inch HD touch screen, a responsive auto-pan and zoom camera, and a focus during video calls. You can keep matching. Dual stereo speakers, Alexa always adapts.

As a central hub in your home, it can’t really be beaten, but it takes a little more work to fit into the telecommuting crowd.

13MP Responsive Camera Large HD Display With Alexa Zoom connectivity, the new Echo Show 8 is designed to connect with people inside and outside the home. The camera shines very brightly and currently boasts 13 megapixels (compared to the first generation 1 MP). The Echo Show 8 offers more Alexa features than ever before.Big and in charge

If you’re familiar with the first-generation Echo Show 8, you know it’s not a compact device. The second-generation Echo Show 8 is the same size and can be measured with an 8-inch screen and a 4-inch x 8-inch footprint. It may be pros and cons, depending on what you are trying to get from your device (and where you want to put it).

I love the size of the kitchen because it has a big screen for recipes and a family gathering place where you can easily make video calls. On the other hand, it’s too big for my desk.

Its large screen makes it easier than ever to watch videos.

I liked to pull out recipes while cooking.

If you plan to use the Echo Show for streaming, you’ll want to take advantage of the larger Echo Show 8 instead of the Echo Show 5 (which has also just been revamped).

Also, since this device is basically designed for video calls and connections, it should be placed in a place where homes naturally gather. There are many places where I can put it, but they are not where we usually get together.

Maybe zoom

Because of the type of work (writing) I do, I attend many online cooking classes and workshops. And one of my little pet pees is that I need to move my laptop to the kitchen for these meetings so the phone isn’t tied up.

So one of the most exciting features of the Echo Show 8 is that it seems to work with Zoom, basically without any setup required. I was very excited to test its function in the cooking class. After a quick google search, it was easy to put everything in place. I synced my Google calendar to Alexa, waited for the meeting time, and said the magic word. Alexa, join the Zoom meeting.

And she said it was no-go because she didn’t have a dial-in number. I spawned some of my own meetings to test the functionality, but none of them had a dial-in number, so they all received the same message.

I set up that beautiful echo show all well in my kitchen, but I still had to move my laptop to the kitchen for my class. Wow, wow.

The Echo Show 8, on the other hand, provides a handy calendar reminder with no annoying notifications, so I like to be able to easily see when the next meeting will be.

One of the new features of these 2nd generation devices is the motion-launched Alexa routine. This could be a game changer for setting home office opening hours. Imagine a discreet instrumental playlist that starts when you step into the office while Alexa is automatically starting to read the calendar. How nice.

Note: In my understanding, the Echo Show 8 is the only Echo Show device that can attend Zoom meetings. So if that’s important to you, this is what you want. The Echo Show 8 will be a nearly perfect device to my eyes, so I’m looking forward to fixing dial-in issues.

Hands-free kitchen assistant

I subscribe to a meal kit delivery service that shares recipe cards digitally. With that note, I created a routine that automatically opens the browser. This will take you to the meal kit website when Alexa asks you to cook a supper. It was nice to have Alexa set a timer when I put something in the oven instead of setting it manually in the oven.

Also, if you need to create a recipe, using the Echo Show 8 is much easier than constantly checking your phone or going back and forth between your laptops. Maybe it’s because I spend a lot of time in the kitchen between work and feeding the crew, but it feels like the Echo Show 8 is shining. The small Echo Show 5 is great, but the compact screen makes it less convenient for viewing recipes.

Still, the method is more than just a tech cookbook stand.

Easy and perfect video calling

If you’re all about video calling, this is definitely the echo show device you want. This camera has been significantly upgraded from the first-generation Echo Show 8 and jumped from 1 megapixel to 13.

During a call, the camera automatically pans and zooms to keep you focused on the person in the camera view. This is a big plus for parents of crouching children and those who want to multitask on video calls instead of holding the phone in front of them. Their faces.

Video calls are easier than ever with auto-pan and zoom.

It’s also very easy to video chat with other Alexa devices in your home. [so and so].. You can also use the show as an intercom to relay messages to all other Alexa devices in your home. That future dinner bell.

Simple home security

Alexa Guard mode allows your device to interface with your existing security system, detect alarms and broken glass, and automatically turn your smart light on and off. The Echo Show 8 (and other Echo Show devices) also acts as a security camera.

Even when you’re out of the house, all you need is a WiFi connection to check in at home using the Alexa app and the Echo Shows camera.

For security features, Amazon allows you to remove voice recordings and turn off the camera shutter when you don’t want to use it. You can read more here about the steps they take to protect your privacy.

add to cart?

I had some problems running Zoom on the Echo Show 8, one of the main attractions of the device, but otherwise I was really impressed.

