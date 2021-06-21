Addressable TV supergroup. EU surveys Google’s ad tech business





Addressable supergroup

Some marketers are driving their TV partners to operate as large digital companies that can target ads to specific audiences. To meet that need, TV distributors Comcast, Charter Communications, Altice, Dish Media and Vizio are one of eight companies that have formed a consortium called Go Addressable. The Wall Street Journal reports that it is part of an effort to advance addressable television advertising and make it easier to navigate fragmented landscapes. This is difficult in a streaming ecosystem where advertisers need to accurately target viewers with inventories from multiple streaming services, smart TV companies, cable operators, and programmers. Go Addressable has not built any advertising technology to solve these challenges, but will try to identify the problem and create a solution. For example, on the planning side, companies will share the available scales between different targeting parameters, companies, and systems and push that information to planning tools.

Euro probe

European antitrust regulators have not yet taken place in Google. A week after Google fined $ 268 million and agreed to make changes to its advertising business to resolve anti-competitive penis in France, Reuters said the European Union would Google by the end of the year. It reports that it plans to launch a formal survey of its profitable digital advertising business. Last year, Google earned $ 147 billion in revenue from more online advertising than any other company in the world. Property ads such as search, YouTube, and Gmail accounted for the majority of sales and profits. About 16% of revenue came from the display or network business. EU investigations appear to be deeper than Francis’ antitrust proceedings, ultimately targeting Google’s entire advertising empire, and antitrust regulators include advertisers, publishers, and others. It focuses on the company’s position on intermediaries and rivals. These rivals take advantage of Google’s reliance on its products and services for buyers, sellers and intermediaries to withdraw high fees from all parties, making it unfair to the competition. Claims to be stepping in.[Related in AdExchanger:Antitrust Regulators Are Turning Up The Heat On Big Tech. Heres Your Cheat Sheet]

Programmatic representation

To increase programmatic advertising spending with minority publishers, holding company GroupM has signed on to the Underrepresented Voices initiative of advertising technology firm Triple Lift, AdAge reports. Selected transactions are only performed on websites owned by Black, Latinx, AAPI, and LGBTQ + media company operators. TripleLift said it is exempting fees so that more dollars can be sent directly to the publisher. Supporting minority-owned publishers has become paramount among media buyers as companies focus on social equality issues. GroupM also recently announced the Responsible Investment Framework Initiative. The initiative called on clients to invest more than 2% of their total media spending in black-owned media companies. Read.

Involve ads

Instagram advertises on TikTok clone reels. According to a CNBC report, short video service ads are displayed between individual posts in a loop full screen and up to 30 seconds long vertically. Ads will appear almost a year after the reels are launched. YouTube, which launched a copycat called shorts, has also caught up with TikTok. Why make a fuss? Adult users of TikTok will spend more time on TikTok than this year’s adult Facebook users on Instagram-owned Facebook, according to an eMarketer report released this month. According to the same report, TikTok will attract more Gen Z users than Instagram this year. But while TikTok may be at the forefront of the audience, Facebook is far ahead when it comes to advertising. Facebook has mature advertising technology and, of course, marketer stables to spend on its platform, which has an advantage over earlier players.

The new antitrust bill could force more data access from Facebook and Google and prevent them from supporting their own services. [Digiday]

Cookieless Week: Procter & Gamble has announced a cookieless cross-platform measurement test. [Ad Age], AndContentsquare announced the first cookie-free experience analysis solution. [release]

According to Singular, zeroing Android’s ad ID affects only 2% of devices worldwide. [blog]

Digital Reef, an ad tech company, was launched on June 17 with the goal of establishing itself as a large-scale mobile marketing and advertising platform. [release]

NBC is discussing a $ 6 million price tag per 30-second spot during the Super Bowl with potential advertisers, marking a new highest level in commercial pricing during the Big Game. [Variety]

Zoomer loves games. According to Tapjoy, about 86% of Gen Z members use mobile devices as their gaming platform. [VentureBeat]

MadHive is licensed for data from HyphaMetrics, a newly launched measurement company with a panel of 100 households that tracks personal-level media usage across devices. [Broadcasting + Cable]

You have been hired

Kubient has hired Mike Gavigan and Mark St. Amour as VPs of performance media.[release]

Alpha Foods has adopted Kierstin DeWest as its first CMO. [release]

ID Comms has hired Victoria Potter as Director of Global Assurance. [release]

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

