AI Voice Bot: Yellow Messenger rebranded to yellow.ai.Launch the voice bot





Dialogue AI company Yellow Messenger said it has rebranded itself to yellow.ai after announcing the launch of AI-powered voice bots for automating customer experiences. Pandemics have made voice and chatbots more rapidly adopted across sectors.

With the launch of voice bots, the company is now able to automate the customer experience in over 100 languages ​​through enterprise chat and voice bots on more than 35 channels including Google Assistant, Alexa, Web, WhatsApp, Instagram and Facebook. ..

The post-pandemic world is moving to touchless UIs, where voice plays a key role in enabling smarter brand-to-consumer engagement. Raghu Ravinutala, co-founder and CEO of yellow.ai, states that the humanized interactive experience with Voice AI brings incredible value to businesses.

Voice search queries in India are currently growing at 270% annually, with over 82% of Indian smartphone users using voice activation technology.

Voice AI launch builds precision chatbots using a proprietary natural language processing engine used by more than 700 companies in more than 30 countries in Asia, the United States, the Middle East, Europe and Latin America We are strengthening the company’s existing strength of doing so.

With the growing demand for hyper-automation, adding voice AI capabilities to the yellow.ais conversational AI platform was a natural way to fulfill the promise of total customer experience automation. Vartika Verma, Global VP of Marketing, believes that brands leveraging our platform can deliver magical moments with massively personalized interactions between touchpoints.

Two of India’s largest private banks and the state government’s Electricity Commission are currently using yellow.ais voice bots for inbound and outbound customer service. According to the company, up to 65% of support queries can be addressed and resolved by voice bots.

