Google Search Console Insights Now Available to All Publishers





After a year of testing, Google finally launched Search Console Insights.

Check your website with Search Console Insights to see what this tool does and what data it displays.

What are Search Console Insights?

It’s a tool developed by Google to help website owners quickly see and understand the performance and empathy of the latest content.

This tool combines publisher search console and Google Analytics data with a focus on content performance over the last 28 days.

Google already introduced Search Console Insights in June 2020, but it was only available on some sites that received an invitation to test it.

How does it work and what kind of data can I see?

There are three ways to access the Search Console Insights interface.

If you are using iOS from your search console account by clicking Overview, go to the Google app and in your account menu[検索コンソールインサイト]Select (tap your profile picture). Unfortunately, there is no app for Android users at this time, but Google is currently working on it.

Source: Google

The data in the Search Console Insights report includes:

Pageviews Average Pageview Period Sites that got their first view in the last 28 days Content / Articles Most Popular Content Top Traffic Channels Data Reference Links Top Social Media Channels on How Users Find Content on Google Search

You can see that all the graphs and data are visually appealing and are gathered in one place. In addition, you can click on Graduation Hats to find out more about the data displayed and useful tips.

If you decide to connect the Google Analytics properties, you will get all the above data. Please note that Search Console Insights only supports Google Analytics Universal Analytics propertiesIDs that start with “UA-“. However, Google will also adapt the tool to a new Google Analytics called Google Analytics 4.

Final idea

Many websites have tested Search Console Insights over the past year and are now available to all publishers.

We encourage you to check out this tool for fresh ideas on how to improve your content and see how it performs.

Please let us know what you like most about this tool in the comments below.

