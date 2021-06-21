The award honors “bold and brave” women in the tech industry »Albuquerque Journal





The New Mexico Technology Council sincerely shouted to all women “boldly, bravely, and to you” at the 13th “Women in Technology” Awards on June 10.

This year’s annual event, which honors the achievements of seven women, aims to encourage all women, especially young women, to pursue careers in the fields of science, technology, engineering and mathematics.

“This year’s theme,’Bold, Brave, To You,’ was inspired by the incredible achievements and contributions of today’s winners,” Brightfeld told attendees at an online ceremony. “All of these women are bold and brave in their respective fields and have created opportunities for others through their work as managers, mentors and STEM advocates. By emphasizing their work, we Wants to encourage all women to choose to be bold and brave, set high goals and refuse to be limited by outdated expectations. “

The annual celebration, which began in 2009, has so far honored more than 100 women in the STEM field. Not only did he have a remarkable success in his career, but he also worked to inspire other women through volunteering, community services and mentorship for other women. Said.

The event was held online for the second consecutive year for a pandemic. The award ceremony itself was streamed live and Albuquerque-based Heritage Audio Visual managed the logistics. However, Heritage has pre-produced a biographical video of the winners and their acceptance speeches.

“The Womenin Technology Award enhances women’s careers,” the prestigious Jessica DuVerneay, design director of Albuquerque’s data analytics firm RS21, told event attendees in her acceptance speech. “It provides them with a platform to listen, see, and most importantly, guide.”

Pamela Koster, CEO of Falling Colors, a software company based in Santa Fe, said women in the tech industry have come a long way, but they still have a long way to go.

“When I first started, I was always the only woman at the table,” Coster said in her acceptance speech. “It takes boldness to change … and, as illustrated in this award, the only way we can get there is to support each other.”

According to Brightfeld, women are advancing their STEM careers, especially to help successful women, such as technology council winners, pave the way for role models and supporters to inspire and guide young people. Opportunities to pursue are increasing overall.

“As more young women enter the STEM field at an earlier age, perceptions are changing,” says Brightfeld. “Educational institutions are working to get students involved at a young age, and more companies and other organizations are working to hire women and build a women’s workforce. “

Lisa Kuuttilla, head of economic development at UNM, who heads the university’s “Rainforest Innovations” technology transfer office, also said that there have been many changes since she began her career at Stanford University in 1982.

“There have been tremendous advances, such as the number of female faculty members and graduate students studying at university,” Kuuttila told the journal. “And on the business side, there are now more women leading engineering and research in the enterprise.”

To highlight that progress, Rainforest Innovations held an all-female “innovation showcase” two days before the Women in Technology event, created by six female professors and researchers as UNM’s lead inventors. We talked about new technologies.

In the STEM space, women have not yet reached the same level as men, but there are fewer barriers for young women than before, Kuuttila said.

In fact, the 2021 edition of the February annual report “The Best City for Women in Technology” by financial research and consulting firm SmartAsset ranked ninth among the 63 cities surveyed in 2020. It shows significant progress in Albuquerque.

Albuquerque reports that it has the fifth smallest gender pay gap compared to other cities, where women earn about 95 cents per dollar received by their male colleagues. That’s comparable to the national average of 83 cents per dollar earned by male counterparts.

Women in Albuquerque also accounted for 30.6% of the city’s technical workforce last year, up from 27.3% five years ago. In contrast, according to SmartAsset, women make up only 26.1% of the technical workforce nationwide.

In addition to Jessica Du Verneay and Pamela Koster, this year’s Women in Technology winners include:

Sandra Begay, an engineer and member of the technical staff at Sandia National Laboratories

Stephanie Goradia, Vice President of Health Analysis at RS21

Shelly Gruenig, CEO and Executive Director of Be Greater Than Average and R4 Creating

Lorie Liebrock, Professor of Computer Science and Engineering, New Mexico Institute for Mining Technology

Developer Outreach Manager for Tara King, Software and Web Design Company Pantheon

The final winner, Tara King, was awarded the Women in Technology’s first “Emerging Leader Award”. The Tech Council has created a new category of awards to honor young and up-and-coming women in the STEM field.

“The nomination applications we get tend to reflect women who have achieved tremendous and pioneering careers,” says Brightfeld. “But there are many young women who do not have the same qualifications, so we are currently holding an annual Emerging Leader Award to recognize some of those women.”

The award also included a $ 5,000 scholarship to Vivianne Gonzalez, who teaches computer literacy at the University of New Mexico’s Computer Science Department and provides mentorship through the Youth Leadership Program run by Mana de Albuquerque, sponsored by the Nusenda Credit Union. ..

Kevin Robinson-Avila covers Journal’s technology, energy, venture capital and utilities. He can be contacted at [email protected]

