Hideo Kojima’s “Silent Hill” comes from “Abandoned” at Blue Box Studio and says it will be released soon





Hideo Kojima’s “Silent Hill” is pretending to be the new trendy horror game “Abandonment” of Blue Box Studio, with speculation that it will appear soon. Game developers have denied this relationship with “Silent Hill,” but fans’ enthusiasm for the new game drop of the popular franchise has helped it.

(Photo: Screenshot of Silent Hill: Revelation 3D official Facebook page)

As previously said, “Silent Hill” is not “abandoned.” Despite the fact that both games are very similar in terms of graphics and characters, game developers say. There are many rumors that “Silent Hill” will be outsourced to create games from other game developers, but those rumors haven’t been followed up yet.

There were many teasers, including Hideo Kojima, who was designed to remain as a teaser in the next “Silent Hill”. Many fans are waiting for the next game of the popular horror franchise. Especially because Konami recently dropped a game product on its website.

Also read: Silent Hill’s Pyramid Head is dying from sunlight.Developers will soon guarantee a wider variety of characters

“Silent Hill” fans speculate that “abandoned” is the game

(Photo: Dead by Daylight / Facebook)

As mentioned earlier, “abandoned” isn’t “Silent Hill,” as Blue Box Studios revealed at a recent event, but fans are ruthless and soon fixed with the arrival of the latter game. I did. Both games in the horror genre have had a huge impact on the general impression, and people are considering their release soon.

“Silent Hill” fans have even created a Reddit community that talks about “Abandoned,” “Blue Box Studios,” Hideo Kojima, and Konami’s collaborative “Blue Box Conspiracy.”

However, this is a long shot, especially as both game makers are not related to each other and have not announced a collaboration with a horror piece. “Silent Hill” is independent of Konami, and popular game designer and director Hideo Kojima remains silent on the radio about the franchise’s sequel horror title.

“Abandoned” release date

With so many fans of “Abandoned” and its look and feel like the modern “Silent Hill”, it’s been highly anticipated since the expected Teaser trailer and the expected gameplay trailer dropped. The game will be released later this year, but the PlayStation 5 gameplay trailer on Tuesday, June 22nd has been postponed to Friday, June 25th.

Blue Box Studios recently made fun of “the PC community is pleased”, especially with new titles that add a new twist to the horror game genre.

Related article: “Evil Inside” is inspired by “Silent Hill” PT and will be released on PS4 and PS5 in March this year.

