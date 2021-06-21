NMSU Arrowhead Center One-on-One with Director Patricia Marquez Nighten of Innovation Commercialization »Albuquerque Journal





………. ………. …………………….. ………. ………. …………………….. ………. ………. …………………….. ……………………..

Albuquerque, New Mexico — Thirty-two years old, 30 different addresses kept Patricia Marquesnaiten and her family “agile and variable”.

The daughter of the famous Air Force lieutenant, Nighten, and her four brothers became accustomed to crossing the country as their father encouraged them to scold them for the virtues of their new location.

“My dad was so charismatic that he could really band us to love where we go, no matter what,” says Nighten. “And when you live in Northern California and do something very cool about California, it gets a little more important, and he’s trying to take you to central California. Get excited about it. “

Adult Nighten left behind everything that was wandering around.

……………………………………………………….. ………….

The same Four Hills home has been her headquarters for the past three decades, despite her career transfer and January director of innovation commercialization at New Mexico State University’s Arrowhead Center. The center is responsible for marketing NMSU research to the global market.

At the southeastern tip of Albuquerque, the Four Hills have been her dear base for the past three decades, offering hiking trails and space to run with the deceased Airedale. (“It’s not a trivial dog,” she says.)

Knighten has worked in the private and public sectors, including small businesses, tech start-ups, Fortune 500 companies, federal laboratories, and government agencies.

Her first love was in the aerospace field, born of the influence of her father, Lieutenant General Leo Marquez, who was promoted to the highest rank Hispanic officer in the Air Force.

“He was involved with us as a kid, went to work with him on Saturday and flew around,” says Nighten. “Even the smell of the hangar brings back really fun and enjoyable memories.”

Knighten initially focused on engineering and technology, but soon realized that he was “not suitable for sitting behind a desk and doing engineering work,” combining technical know-how with business development skills. I decided to.

“I can build trust with the tech team very quickly …” says Knighten. “But I also very strongly keep in mind that the entities they work for have revenue and business goals. I build two of them and come up with strategies to reach them. I’m trying. “

What do you do in your free time?

“I feel I have to go outdoors every day. It’s a 30-minute walk on a quiet night in the neighborhood, a sunset hike in the hills, a bike ride, etc. At least 20-30 minutes a day. You have to be outdoors to feel good. If you can’t do that, I feel deprived. So I’m very easy to please, especially the big exploration of the world. I have no ambitions, so I enjoy my home projects and biking. “

What was your first job?

“When I moved to California, I was just 15 years old and a high school student. When I was a teenager, I wanted such shoes, so my dad looked at me like this, so I paid for it. I really thought the idea of ​​earning was very important. Shoes.’It was very interesting to live on a limited single-family income. My dad was from a farm. And of course my mother It might look like a queen in a $ 10 dress. She just had it. Anyway, I wasn’t old enough to get a legitimate job, so 300 houses I took over the Avon route for a woman who had a home route. Will this date me? “

What was difficult in your life and how did you handle it?

“I always yell and admire my military family and spouse. They face challenges that many don’t see. Different, new in some places, I’m early in life It was a challenge I faced in the stages, and I think it was easily overcome by friendliness and variability. After living in Alabama, I was able to quickly build an intimate relationship, so I added a southern accent. Got. When I returned to New Mexico, my grandfather asked me to speak Spanish, but I didn’t. Call him “Grandpa” and say “Y’all”. It was a little hard for him to say. And, technically, I think my education was done to a large extent outside of school. And you may feel that you had to work hard to overcome the lack of great education. Therefore, there are new requirements when changing schools each year. I studied the Civil War about five times. I have never had a master’s or doctoral degree. I am very interested in doing both of these in some way later in life. “

Do you have any hidden talents?

“As you know, strangely, I like manual labor. I started experimenting when I was really tightening my budget. My job changed and we were about to pay some debt and Jim Instead of paying a lot of money to his members, he tried to run an exercise routine at home, and if he was going to get a lot of rocks for a garden project, how could this be faster than taking the rocks home? So I started wondering if I could do it. So I remodeled my old mountain bike into a huge basket and went to collect the rocks. Literally, I could do the following calculation: “OK, Take your mountain bike to Arroyo for 30 minutes to work, 1 hour to the gym, 30 minutes to home (driving), or 2 hours. Arroyo is here and you can fill it up with rocks and go home and at least do that much exercise. Manual labor is great. “

How do you want to make your mark in the world?

“Arrowhead and NMSU offer a new playground for me to try to influence. I love what it is. I really have urban and rural, wealth and poverty. All dichotomy for me is a great crossroads for NMSU to mark. The Prime Minister and the administration … have some positive goals, so I fit in with some of those things A place where I can help is my big goal. On a personal level, I really have the ambition to keep watching my daughter’s life evolve and become more intimate with friends and family. “

What makes you laugh?

“Airedale. They are complete cartoons. They have a very funny face. I laugh at myself. I sometimes take things too seriously so I have to laugh. It’s for me It’s a medicine. I think smiles and laughter can be really important. “

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos