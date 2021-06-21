Google Hotel Free Reservation Link-OTA Independence or Competition?





The Google Hotel Free Booking Link is the industry’s biggest news by search engine giants this year (so far). Now you are probably wondering: how will my hotel benefit from this program? Why did Google decide to offer this tool to hotels? Is there an inside out?

Let’s tackle all your questions So what exactly is a Google Hotel Free Booking Link?

In early March 2021, Google announced the launch of the Hotel Free Booking Links program, providing Hotels with a free list as a free extension to Google Hotel Ads. With Google’s new free hotel booking link program, the hotel’s official website will appear in hotel advertising results, link to the booking engine without paying a fee, and provide the hotel with a new source of free traffic.

However, until that day, posting hotel rates on Google was exclusively a paid advertising service. Only bid channels appear in search results, so that traffic comes from Google Hotel Ads.

Google strongly prioritized paid lists, placing more ads at the top of search engines and pushing down free organic lists such as hotel websites. These positive results led users to the Google travel page that the advertiser first viewed. This meant that Google would charge a fee each time the user clicked on the paid list.

This, of course, has raised concerns throughout the global travel industry. Companies argued that Google risks curbing competition and monopolizing the online travel search market. After being fined several times by the European Commission, Google had to take action, resulting in Google’s free booking link program.

Take a closer look at Google’s free hotel booking link program

When you search for a particular hotel on Google, you’ll almost always see “Google My Business Listings” in the upper right corner. The search results show users information about the hotel, such as rates and channels. Until the beginning of March 2021, hotels had to bid on Google Hotel Ads to be listed in the Pricing and Channels section of this search result.

The main difference from Google’s free hotel booking link program is that by linking directly to the hotel’s website, you no longer have to pay for the hotel to appear in the comparison price section.

Will my hotel benefit from Google’s free hotel booking link?

Maybe so. And yes, so does Google.

Googles Hotel Free Booking Links gives the hotel the opportunity to raise awareness of the hotel and then increase direct bookings. The hotel has a new free traffic source. Another hotel booking engine appears in locations owned by paid advertisers such as Booking and Expedia. This is a new opportunity for hotels to compete with big sharks and drive more direct traffic.

On the Google side, this is a big move, and some experts predict that it will bring about a major change in which OTA is no longer the dominant booking channel. In the past, Google was primarily run as an advertising agency, generating clicks to drive traffic, which was translated into corporate transactions on search engines. Google has the potential to gain a foothold in the travel industry through acquisitions or by making competitors meaningless.

In addition, Google is flooding its results with booking options, creating crowded fields that let hotels, OTAs, and other booking websites compete for visibility and think about how they can stand out. I will. The obvious answer is the sponsored link that causes the bidding war. The more everyone bids, the more money Google will generate.

How can I make the hotel website stand out?

One of the obvious options is to participate in the Hotel Advertising Commission Program. This is based on CPA (acquisition unit price). That is, the hotel pays Google a fee when the booking is made, not on a click-by-click basis. As you can see that Google is also moving to the OTA model, hotels can work with fees based on the booked rates, like bookings and Expedia, rather than the usual pay-per-click metasearch engine model.

If your idea is to stick to the free list, for now, there are also some steps you can take to get a better position in the free list rankings.

Google has traditionally focused on the quality of integration, so make sure your provider integration meets all Google requirements and best practices. Price competitiveness compared to other channels is another variable to rank. Make sure your website has the highest rate. Optimize Google My Business: Make sure your list is always up-to-date, with the right photos, the right content, and a 100% score. Optimize your website and booking engine: If you are at the top of the list, but your site is not user-friendly and does not have compelling content or photos, your visitors will book Do you think so? Probably not. Make sure your website is fully prepared to give your visitors a great experience (see our best article on this) You really have those 35 channels Need to work at? A healthy combination of distribution is essential to the success of your business, but do you produce all the channels you work with? Or isn’t it? The fewer channels you see here, the more likely you are to see the list.Conclusion

This controversial tool and the latest update, which provides free booking links to hotels, is certainly having a huge impact on the industry.

For direct channels, Googles Hotel Free Booking Link represents a new opportunity to drive more direct traffic and, as a result, make money as long as you compete with OTA and optimize your presence. In addition, hotels have the benefit of improved access to customer data, such as contact information that is not currently available on some OTAs such as bookings.

However, Google is controversial as competition between paid and free advertisers is similarly fierce. This can lead to more bids for better visibility. And while it’s still too early to guess, Google can take the path of becoming the number one travel booking channel, replacing the previously big shark bookings and Expedia. Or it can contribute to a healthier distribution mix for the hotel, only know the time.

Monitor the changes in the results of these changes and keep them up to date with the latest news and trends. And most importantly, keep track of the customer experience at every stage of your interaction with the hotel, regardless of the courses that may lead the hospitality industry.

About Guest Centric

GuestCentric is a leading provider of cloud-based digital marketing software and services to help exceptional hotel owners promote their brands, drive direct bookings and connect with their customers on all digital platforms. GuestCentric’s all-in-one platform provides hotels with the only integrated solution for managing guest online journeys. An integrated and easy-to-use booking engine. Social media marketing and publishing tools. GDS chaincode and channel manager. We offer rooms on Amadeus, Booking.com, Expedia, Galileo, Google, Sabre, TripAdvisor and hundreds of other channels. GuestCentric is a proud provider of solutions that maximize direct bookings from collections such as Design Hotels, Great Hotels of the World, Leading Hotels of the World, Relais & Châteaux, Small Luxury Hotels and Small Danish Hotels to hotel groups and independent hotels. is. GuestCentric is featured on Skift Travel Tech 250, a list of the top 250 travel technology companies that shape the modern travel experience.

