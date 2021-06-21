What do you need for a successful startup?





China is rapidly becoming a world leader in technology and innovation. Inspired by strong market demand and policy support, tech start-ups are eager to sprout in major cities across the country and become the next WeChat or Duoyin at various stages of development. However, while some of them will probably turn into prosperous businesses, many can get lost.

What is the difference between success and failure? At a recent event hosted by Slush China, several venture capital experts share their experience and advice with up-and-coming entrepreneurs to help startups avoid the common traps they typically encounter on the way to market. I tried.

Unlike other industries, the founders of technology companies tend to have a highly technical background. They are usually experts in a particular field. Some are doing research at university before starting a new company, while others have years of work experience in a particular industry.

As a result, engineers tend to place strong trust in the areas in which they choose to start a business. This is very common among people with a strong education.

Ren Jia, president of Simic Group, an innovation incubator focused on the Internet of Things (IoT) and advanced sensors, said: “Engineers have a very strong belief and can find it very difficult to adjust their goals,” Ren said.

But he emphasizes that technology founders should balance maintaining trust in their disciplines with adjusting their goals and business models to meet market demands.

Long R & D period

Ren shares a successful case with his incubator. Lu Yimin holds a PhD from an overseas university. “He initially set up a company aimed at designing integrated circuits (ICs) for automotive-grade millimeter-wave radar. However, as he continued his research and development, Lu had a long research and development period, so his goal was. I realized that I might not be able to achieve it fast enough, so he adjusted his goals, “Len recalls.

Lu decided to start working on an IoT project that was much easier to achieve than the original goal. “As an overwhelming advantage, having knowledge of more advanced technologies allowed Lu to successfully find a client for the project, and multiple rounds of funding went smoothly,” says Ren.

“Some people may find it difficult to distinguish between keeping faith and being too obsessed. Tech entrepreneurs need to learn to find a balance and adjust their goals,” he says. ..

The ability of startup founders to self-adjust and adjust their goals also demonstrates their flexibility. This is a very important quality for entrepreneurs that investors are looking for.

Finding the right market is another valuable quality. “Entrepreneurs with a technical background tend to focus on what they can do and choose to start a business in their area of ​​expertise, but in reality they are what the market needs instead. We need to focus more on, ”says Zhu Jia, an associate partner of Lightspeed China Partners, a venture capital firm focused on China.

“The person with the best technology is not the best entrepreneur,” says Len. No matter how advanced the technology is, it doesn’t make sense if the founder can’t find a market for that technology.

“It would be even better if the founders of the technology could identify the demands of a particular market that are not yet met by existing products and innovate in that area. This is likely to create a great company. That’s what Zhu adds.

Forecast market demand

Zhu cites the case of Bestechnic, a supplier of smart audio SoCs (systems on chips). “Bestechnic founder Zhang Liang is very good at understanding and forecasting market demand. He started working on SoCs even before True Wireless (TWS) earphones became widespread. That’s why Bestech inc became a leader in this area when AirPods-led TWS earphones became popular, “he said.

Given the strong market momentum, Bestechnic was able to increase revenue and meet the requirements for listing on the STAR Board. According to Zhu, the company is currently worth about 50 billion yuan (US $ 7.8 billion).

A complete and timely understanding of the competitive environment is also a very important quality for tech entrepreneurs.

“The tech industry can grow very rapidly, especially in the IC space, but some entrepreneurs don’t realize that competitors can run faster than they do. I When asked about competition, some even talk about products launched years ago, “said Jiang Hui, head of investment in IC. Shanghai Lingang Kechuang Investment Management and Shanghai AI Industry Investment Fund sectors.

Jiang cautions tech entrepreneurs to avoid “marking boats to find their sword.” That is, they should not be obsessed with old beliefs and should pay attention to the development of the industry. Whether you decide to pursue a “red ocean” strategy with a focus on pricing or choose to find a niche market depends on a solid understanding of the market.

“The ability to make the right decisions is the quality of startup founders that investors value, and this is defined by the founder’s experience, market familiarity, understanding of competition, and more,” Empower Investment said. Hu Yue, Managing Director of. “This decision impacts strategy, resource deployment, cost of time, and teamwork,” he says, which means that up-and-coming entrepreneurs need to practice and continue to improve themselves. I added that it means.

