Naim launches its first turntable as a limited edition Solstice Special Edition





New product announcements from the gorgeous Brit Audio House Naim have always caused some turmoil in the hi-fi community. That’s why the limited edition Solstice Special Edition, the company’s (almost) first turntable in 50 years, will be released. history.

Founded by former racing car driver and self-study engineer Julian Wereker MBE, Naim Audio in the UK has been involved in hi-fi gear games since the 1970s, manufacturing everything from amplifiers to speakers, tuners and DVD players. I am.

These days, high-end music streaming systems such as the gorgeous and amazing-sounding Mu-so and Mu-so Qb (which also enjoyed a special edition in partnership with Bentley) have impressed industry professionals and audiophiles. -A “just add speakers” system like Uniti. However, one of the hi-fi chicks in the living room was conspicuous due to his absence from the Naim family, a turntable. Solstice is doing it right.

“Solstice Special Edition offers an outstanding all-round experience,” said Naim Audio R & D Director, Paul Neville. “If you like the organic and reliable vinyl, you can enjoy it with the purity and passion of music that only the Naim system can offer.”

Naim has been working on the Solstice system with Clearaudio Electronic, a veteran of German audio equipment, for over two years. The latter will be responsible for manufacturing turntables, tonearms and cartridges to the exact specifications of Naim.

The actual platter is made of aluminum and is balanced by opposing neodymium ring magnets.

Naim Audio

The Solstice Turntable NVS TT rocks the look of the classic Naim, with its sharp angle and refined finish, all with a premium. Naim’s Design Director, Simon Matthews, said, “We are proud to wear a sharp, almost brutal, innovative design solution that is functionally consistent, encourages use, and is proud of its sonic character and aesthetics. In both respects, I feel that I have finally provided the perfect vinyl solution is Naim’s method. “

At the top is a high-mass, highly-polished aluminum platter supported by magnetic bearings, and a self-calibrating, high-torque 24 V DC brushless motor mounted in a rubber housing to minimize vibration transmission. Drive. Neoprene belt. The platter speed is continuously monitored by an optical feedback system and the playback speed of 33.3 / 45 rpm is selected using the upper roller idling control.

The platter bearings and arms are separated from the low resonance pedestal (made from 47 separate wood layers and wrapped in metal skin) by a 3-arm decoupling system to prevent residual vibrations and nicking failures from the motor. From around the turntable. The tonearm output is via a 5-pin mini DIN port. The Naim logo also illuminates the front white with three brightness settings to choose from.

The Solstice turntable has LWD dimensions of 182 x 420 x 358 mm (7.16 x 16.5 x 14 inches) and tilts the scale at a height of 25.4 kg (56 lbs). The three height-adjustable legs help “separate the turntable pedestal from the surface above it.”

The new Aro tonearm is made of tungsten and carbon fiber and is paired with a new moving coil cartridge called Equinox.

Naim Audio

Naim manufactured tonearms in the late 80’s and early 90’s, and a new Arouni pivot tonearm was developed for Solstice in partnership with the new Equinox moving coil cartridge.

“Alo has always set benchmarks for delivering incredibly natural, organic and realistic music performances,” the company said. “The design allows the cartridge to extract a huge amount of information from the record, but the resulting sound has incredible flow and accuracy.”

The redesigned tonearm weighs 8g (0.28 oz) and boasts a tungsten and carbon fiber construction with adjustable azimuth, arm height and bias. The assembly also includes a lift / lower mechanism and a manual placement hook.

This retains the old 3-point fixation setting, but adds a 2-point slot fixation for alternative cartridges. The included Equinox cartridge is said to benefit from a stiff but light boron cantilever and a sturdy aluminum housing with a microline stylus shaped to be closer to the head of a lathe to improve search accuracy. I will. High-energy linear motor systems, on the other hand, convert mechanical movements into voltages.

The Solstice Special Edition package also includes the NVC TT phono stage. The stage incorporates technology from the company’s flagship statement amplifier and references previous designs such as Naim’s SuperLine.

The phono stage boasts 16 resistance and 16 capacitive load adjustments on the back for up to 256 possible tuning combinations of moving coil cartridges.

Naim Audio

Incorporates fly-by-wire input switching, loads, and gains for greater flexibility, with 16 user-free resistance and 16 capacitive load settings for a total of 256 possible adjustment combinations of moving coil cartridges. To do. The phono stage features a dedicated Class A moving coil design for ultra-low noise performance, and also features moving magnet cartridge support via a separate dedicated head amplifier.

“To achieve that incredible sound quality, we are powered by the acclaimed high-performance discrete regulator technology that provides the smooth, stable power supply that is essential for the next level of performance. We designed an elegant circuit with, “said Steve Sell’s technical director. “Our manufacturing engineers then adopt premium components and enthusiastically measure, select and match them for ultimate accuracy.”

The final piece of the Solstice hardware package is the NPX TT smart power supply for both turntables and phono stages, but the two internal power supply sections are completely separate. The unit also utilizes discrete regulator technology for clean power delivery.

Both the phono stage and the power supply are handcrafted by Naim at the Salisbury facility.

The accessory set includes a digital stylus gauge, spirit level, hex wrench, vinyl adjustment tool, dust shield and cleaning cloth. Buyers will also get a special edition of the book, which includes eight “best quality true stereo recordings” vinyl records remastered by engineer Ken Christiansen.

The memorial book that comes with the Solstice Special Edition turntable includes an 8-track vinyl record.

Naim Audio

In terms of price, those familiar with the company have a premium Naim quality, and the Solstice Special Edition package far outweighs the cost of high-street turntables such as Sony, Audio Technica, Yamaha, and Cambridge Audio. I know that. Or even higher end classics by Technics, McIntosh, Bang & Olufsen.

The recommended selling price for the Solstice Special Edition package is limited to just 500 units and is priced at a cool price of $ 20,000. Naim may evaluate other options after launch, but all of the various elements are only available as part of this limited edition package and not individually.

Appropriately, Solstice Special Edition is accepting pre-orders today before it goes on sale in late July at some retail stores around the world.

Product Page: Solstice Special Edition

