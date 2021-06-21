DMU proud to attend Leicester Innovation Week





One of the UK’s most powerful businesswomen, the director of the Female Innovators Lab in New York will discuss how female leaders drive change as part of Leicester Innovation Week.

Female Leadership and Innovation is one of three events organized by De Montfort University Leicester (DMU) as part of the week aimed at encouraging businesses of all sizes and sectors to embrace innovation.

DMU is proud to support Leicester Innovation Week, which begins today (Monday, June 21st) with an event at Leicester’s Space Park featuring astronaut Susie Invar. Throughout the week, DMU will show you how businesses can work with scholars to explore new ways of working and make a difference.

The free event on Wednesday, June 23rd was hosted by Professor Rachel Granger. She states: , Perhaps it comes from a female manager or director?

“Surveys show that leaders trying to change the direction of women’s opinions are more than twice as likely to use the idea of ​​victory. Innovation can be a problem for business survival. In one of today’s climates, we explore the role of women’s leadership in this. “

The special guest is Katie Palencsar, Head of Global Client Experience at PwC, Heather Melville OBE, Chair of CMI Women, and Director of the Female Innovators Lab in New York. Eileen Richards MBE, Chairman of the East Midlands Chamber of Commerce, Heather McLaughlin, Dean of Business and Law at DMU.You can book your free place here

Tomorrow, DMU’s creative technology experts will look at the opportunities that technologies such as VR and AI offer to the business with practical examples. Designed for manufacturers, programmers, designers and creatives. https://bizgateway.org.uk/events/creative-technologies-for-game-changing-business-ideas-leicsiw2021/

On Thursday, Dr. Andrew Reeves of DMU’s Sustainable Development Team will look at ways companies can adopt more environmentally friendly business practices to reduce carbon usage and have a positive impact on climate change.

DMU’s Innovation Center is also in the limelight with an event led by James Burkmar of LCB Depot, which aims to showcase all the vibrant spaces available to Leicester and Leicestershire start-ups.

Other highlights of the week include a focus on innovation in our travel methods, featuring Anthony Baxendale, Head of Horizon Scan at HORIBAMIRA. The event will discuss issues surrounding hydrogen vehicles, cybersecurity, electric vehicles, and how these new questions will affect the skills agenda.

Dr. Nick Kotecha OBE, Chairman of Morningside Pharmaceuticals and Chairman of the Leicester Innovation Board, explains:

“The Leicester Innovation Board was established this year to bring together leaders in the public and private sectors and academia. Its purpose is to build collaboration, growth and opportunities, and future prosperity of the business, workforce and community. And to create a long-term innovation strategy for Leicestershire that protects productivity.

“Innovation comes in many forms, but it’s often as easy as making daily changes within an organization to improve efficiency, productivity, and performance. Build an’idea culture’within your organization. It’s also important to do, so everyone has a role to play.

“Innovation with continuous improvement needs to be accepted as a core part of a business, no matter how small it is, in order to be competitive and grow.”

Helen Donnellan, Director of Enterprise and Business Services at DMU, ​​will join Dr. Kotecha on Thursday at an event to discuss innovation in Leicestershire. She is a member of the new Leicester Innovation Board.

Posted on Monday, June 21, 2021

