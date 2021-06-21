Prime Day iPad Biggest Deals: $ 60 Off on iPad Air, $ 30 Off on 10.5-inch iPad





This story is part of Amazon Prime Day 2021 and is a CNET guide on everything you need to know and how to make sure you get the best deal.

Prime Day 2021 is here! This means that if you’re looking for some savings on your iPad, it may be time to jump into some deals.

One thing to keep in mind about Apple is that the iPad is often sold elsewhere for a little less than the list price at the Apple Store, which basically doesn’t cut costs. We currently have decent sales ($ 30 to $ 60 or more savings), but with the official launch of Prime Day on Monday, we may see even better discounts.

In other words, it’s definitely an attractive discount right now, but it’s a good idea to wait the last few hours before Prime Day officially begins before you buy. Amazon, as well as competitors such as Target, Best Buy, and Walmart, will continue to monitor price cuts for this popular tablet brand. All of these are announcing Prime Day counter sales. We’ve also collected deals on other Prime Day tablets here.

Early Prime Day iPad deals with Scott Stein / CNET

The 8th generation iPad has a 10.2-inch display with an A12 chip. The list price of the 32GB model is $ 329, but Amazon has dropped it to $ 299. Although it fell to $ 279 at Costco last year, this baseline iPad could fall on one of the actual Prime Day or counter-sales.

Read the iPad 2020 review.

Apple

Apple’s 10.9-inch iPad Air offers much of what the iPad Pro does at a lower price. Its great value won the Editor’s Choice Award last year, but new pros raise the bar (albeit for more money). Please note that this deal covers all color choices except silver, so choosing a style may result in different prices.

Read the iPad Air review.

