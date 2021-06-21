Bayonetta 3 was updated by Nintendo after the E32021 no-show





The E3 2021 came and went without much this year. There were no astounding new announcements and very noticeable absenteeism such as Bayonetta 3.

The third outing of the Angel Killing Witch with a stiletto gun was announced throughout 2017. Since then, due to the lack of information, fans are worried that it may be suffering from development hell.

But Nintendo is here to tell us that we don’t have to worry. Big N’s Biltrinen and Nate Bifurdorf tell GameSpot that it’s doing well.

Sega / Nintendo

After Hildolf confirmed that it “definitely” still exists, Trinen added:

“We like to show them when they’re ready to show them. Sure, we like to show them when developers are ready to show them. It wasn’t here in E3. ,Please wait.”

Series creator Hideki Kamiya also responded to the no-show, tweeting that he was dissatisfied with all of the questions, and repeatedly stated that development was proceeding smoothly.

Sega / Nintendo

One of Nintendo’s announcements at E3 was the Metroid Dread. This is a game originally devised and canceled in 2005, and Bayonetta’s situation doesn’t seem to be that bad.

