Treatment of Refractory Angina Included in NHSHCTED Program-Med-Tech Innovation





The Neovascs Reducer System is part of the NHS High-Cost Tariff Excluded Devices (HCTED) program, which aims to provide cost performance to both hospitals and medical device suppliers.

The device, developed and manufactured by Canadian biotechnology company Neovasc to treat refractory angina, received the first national reimbursement in Europe after participating in the NHS HCTED program.

The device is currently distributed throughout the UK by Healthcare 21 (HC21), a leading European healthcare technology supplier.

Neovasc Reducer reduces the pain associated with refractory angina by inserting it into the coronary sinus and redistributes blood flow to other areas of the heart that are undersupplied. The device, currently CE marked for use in the EU, is implanted under local anesthesia, the procedure is completed in just 20 minutes and most patients can return home on the same day.

According to the National Institute for Health and Clinical Excellence, there are an estimated 96,000 new cases of angina annually in the United Kingdom. Participation in the NHS HCTED program gives these patients access to new treatment options in new geographic areas and the NHS Trust already manages a backlog of heart disease-related procedures resulting from COVID-19. The pressure on is relieved.

Steve Matthews, National Sales Manager for the HC21s Cardio Solutions division, said: Being on the HCTED list is an important step for Neovasc in introducing reducer devices to new hospitals across the UK. There are many patients suffering from this debilitating condition, and reducer devices greatly improve the quality of life of these patients. The HC21 is grateful for supporting Neovasc in bringing this device to the UK market. We are also pleased to offer clinicians treatment options that make a real difference to patients.

The HC21s UK headquarters are located in Basingstoke, Hampshire. In 2020, the company acquired Cardio Solutions, a cardiovascular device supplier, to expand its offerings to this market.

