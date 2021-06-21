When will Fortnite Week 3 alien artifacts be released?





Epic Games is constantly looking for new and innovative ways to mix Fortnite seasons. One way Season 7 did that is to add a customizable Kymera skin.

To unlock all customization options, you need to collect as many alien artifacts as possible in Fortnite. Here’s when you can expect new alien artifacts to be released on Fortnite in the third week.

Fortnite Story Trailer Chapter 2 Season 7

Fortnite Chapter 2: Season 7

Season 7 of Fortnite Chapter 2 began on June 8th with a brand new Invasion theme. As many players have noticed, there are huge UFOs floating on the island and small UFOs that players can control.

A new Battle Pass has also been introduced in all new cosmetic 100 tiers. The level up of the pass this season is a little different, with the Battlestar winning. For more information on the resurrection of the Service Star and its activities, please see the links below.

What is Fortnite Season 7 Battlestar?

One of the latest features in Season 7 was the new Alien Artif, but what exactly are you doing?

What are Alien Artifacts?

Every week, brand new alien artifacts arrive on Battle Royale Island. The locations of these artifacts vary weekly, and once you find them, you can use them to customize your new Kymera skins.

Chimera is one of the new skins available at the start of the Season 7 Battle Pass. For the first time in Fortnite, this skin has a ton of customization options that allow players to change details such as eye color and head style.

But to do so, you need to collect a lot of alien artifacts.

When will the alien artifacts for the third week arrive?

Arrivals of Alien Artifs and Legendary / Epic Quests at Fortnite have been ubiquitous since Season 7 began.

However, Fortnite’s Twitter account, FN_Assist, points out that the exact same scenario occurred last season and was fixed by the third week.

So here’s the challenge information:

Today, Epic Quests and Alien Artifs will be released early, and Legendary will be released tomorrow.

Interesting info: Fortnite will probably fix it again in 17.10, as the exact same scenario happened last season.

FNAssist News & Leaks (@FN_Assist) June 15, 2021

The second week’s alien artifacts arrived around 3:00 pm BST on Tuesday, June 15th. If we fix an issue that Epic Games publishes early, the Alien Artif for the third week may be released on Thursday, June 24th at 3:00 pm BST.

However, the release of quests and artifacts is so sporadic at this time that there is no way to know exactly when the alien artifacts for the third week will be released on Fortnite.

If the release follows the pattern of the previous week, it will be released on Tuesday, June 22nd.

Or, if Epic Games returns to the release schedule for the previous season, expect it to arrive on Thursday, June 24th.

