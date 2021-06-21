infinite possibilities? What Silicone Curing on the Place Can Provide to Medical Devices-Med-Tech Innovation





Dr. Benny David, Director of Business Development at NuSil, tells Med-Tech Innovation News about the new possibilities that silicones that cure on the fly can provide medical devices.

What type of application uses medical grade silicone and why is it attractive for use in implantable medical devices?

Medical grade silicones have a long history of use in healthcare applications. This biomaterial is used every day around the world, from the soft silicone adhesives used in wound healing products to the components of medical devices that are embedded in the human body. Today, silicones are used in applications such as cardiovascular pacemakers, cochlear implants, drug delivery devices, joint replacements, and intraocular lenses. Silicone is attractive in medical devices due to the polymer stability of the material. They are also chemically inert, biocompatible, and easy to clean and sterilize. Silicone formulations are highly customizable and can be tailored to the critical needs of a variety of applications.

What potential does in-situ curing silicone offer for implantable medical devices?

Silicone, which cures in-situ, brings personalized medicine to implantable cardioverter-defibrillators. These devices are typically formed, cured, and sterilized in vitro prior to the transplant procedure. NuSils’ patented dispensing system provides an alternative to surgical transplantation by allowing uncured sterile silicone to be delivered directly into the body where the device is needed. Silicone is formed in the shape of the implant site rather than the standard implant shape and universal approach. Once delivered, the silicone cures on the spot at body temperature.

The result is real-time implants, creating new, customized treatment opportunities that require less invasive implant procedures. It has the potential to be applied to cardiovascular, nerve, urinary and eye aesthetic implants. For example, in-situ cured silicone can be used in custom devices for bone and vertebra repair.

What challenges did you face in developing this technology?

The challenge was to find a way to package both uncured silicone and sterile chemicals into a safe all-in-one delivery system. This solution is a pre-filled dual cartridge dispensing technology. Each cartridge contains a gas permeable plunger seal that allows ethylene oxide (EtO) sterile gas to penetrate the seal and sterilize the uncured silicone in the barrel. The silicone is then sent directly where the implant is needed.

How are in-place cured silicones developed?

The chemical composition of silicone, a very versatile material, can be fine-tuned to specific material properties such as hardness tester, elasticity and fatigue resistance. We work closely with our customers to ensure that in-situ cured silicones meet their requirements and functions as intended. For example, hardness can be precisely defined with silicone devices intended to provide orthopedic support. Similarly, in-place hardened silicone implants used to protect joints can be formulated for a certain level of softness.

Is this technology especially for long-term implants?

Yes, NuSils insitu hardening technology is for long-term implant devices (29 days or more). Like all our medical grade silicones, silicones are formulated, manufactured and refined to meet the most stringent regulatory requirements. With over 700 Master Files (MAFs) maintained by the US Food and Drug Administration, we can provide the relevant regulatory support needed to facilitate the path to commercialization.

What do you think are the benefits that NuSil offers that are not available in the other ways?

For over 40 years, we have helped drive innovation and discovery. Whether we were developing silicones for medical devices or for spacecraft moving on Mars, we bring innovation and manufacturing expertise to every project. NuSil can offer off-the-shelf medical grade silicones as well as custom formulations that meet precise process and device performance requirements. Our team understands how to move silicone components or devices from design to full-scale manufacturing.

What further progress can be expected in this particular area?

We hope to continue to see in situ treatment technologies that enable new treatments that would not have been possible without this innovation in potentially applications including orthopedics, cardiovascular, aesthetic or neurological treatments. .. Term implants that utilize in-situ hardening technology.

