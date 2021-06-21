The price of Vivo V21 e5G leaked in India.And everything else you want to know with just 8 points





All Indian smartphone buyers are now able to choose from yet another 5G option. Yes, Vivo will launch a new 5G smartphone in India later this week. However, the price of the Vivo V21e 5G in India was leaked before it went on sale. The Vivo V21e 5G has already been teased as an upcoming 5G phone in India, but this latest price leak has brought the phone back to the news. Vivo itself was teasing the specs and features of the V21 e5G smartphone, and there were multiple leaks and reports revealing all the important details. So while almost everything is known about smartphones, all that’s left is formal launch. Here’s a quick tour of all the phone specs, including pricing.

1. Price of Vivo V21 e5G in India

One of the most important considerations for anyone who buys a smartphone is price. According to tipsters, the Vivo V21 e5G will be priced at 24,990 in India at launch. The smartphone will be available in one variation with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. We can’t confirm the price, but the phone configuration is consistent with what Vivo has revealed so far. | # + |

2. Release date of Vivo V21 e5G

The Vivo V21e 5G smartphone will be available in India on June 24th at 5 pm.

3. Vivo V21 e5G design

Vivo reveals the design of the phone, with a gradient finish on the back. Mobile phones are touted for their slim and stylish design.

4. Vivo V21 e5G camera

Vivo has also confirmed that the V21 e5G will have a 32-megapixel front camera for selfies. Comes with a Super Night Selfie feature for taking bright selfies in dark places. The smartphone’s quad camera setup is said to include a 64-megapixel primary sensor and an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens.

5. Vivo V21 e5G storage

Smartphones have also been confirmed to have 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. It also provides 3GB of extended RAM. The phone can reportedly run up to 20 apps at the same time without any noticeable delay.

6. Vivo V21e 5G display and processor

For the rest of the spec, according to Leak, the Vivo V21 e5G has a 6.4-inch FHD + display with a 90Hz display. The smartphone is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 700 processor.

7. Vivo V21 e5G battery

The Vivo V21e 5G has a 4,000mAh battery. The smartphone supports 44W Flash Charge, which is said to charge up to 72% in 30 minutes.

8. Vivo V21e 5G OS

In terms of software, the Vivo V21 e5G is said to work with the Android 11-based FunTouch OS.

