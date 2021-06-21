Cannes Lions Insights: Six Trends from the World’s Top PR Campaigns





I can imagine my joy in January 2020 when I was proposed to be a judge at Cannes Lions. I’ve trampled the festival many times with my then “creative crime partner” Mark Perkins (now Cow’s CD), but the kick of actually becoming a judge The week-long outlook at the festival with the addition of is noteworthy. Bucket list.

Still, this is June 2021. I don’t have the sun, the sea, or the rosé, but I’m still honored to be part of the Cannes Lions PR Awards Jury, led by the fearless and brilliant Madame Chair. Lovingly known – Gale Heimann.

You can’t write this before the award candidate list is announced and name the campaign or related campaigns, but some of the key trends we see throughout the two-year job we judge. Fill in: 2020 and 2021.

Pandemic-What kind of pandemic?

Of course, I’ve seen works that are directly related to the pandemic and are clearly created and conceptualized as a result, but most of the entries weren’t reactions to it. That said, I think the pandemic has made many of the works submitted this year more sensitive in terms of how they were implemented or how they talked about the issues they were dealing with. I will. This enhanced sensibility resonated with much of the work – something praised and encouraged.

Endless technology march

Next, the theme seen every year in Cannes. But again, some of the best works take advantage of innovation. Deepfake is used in multiple campaigns. In the best case, as a true creativity for good, and in the worst case, as a stunt that attracts attention. We need to work on how to best use this technology as an industry, especially in the context of many “fake” that the industry already has to deal with in terms of fake news and fake influencers. There is.

Purpose rule

As you can imagine, the number of cases without a purpose-driven core can probably be counted on the one hand. It was encouraging that the entry we saw did not have a “cleaning of purpose”. Brands, in particular, seem to have finally realized that they wouldn’t talk unless they were taking a walk.

Channel innovation is shining

Forget to earn, own or pay. Some of the best works used games and sports as a medium, not just messages. Open world gaming platforms in particular are innovative and exciting, not only for brand space, but also for NGOs that have creatively created some very important issues by using this highly influential channel for a fee. We have provided a background for our work.

Equality is important

Given the global events of the last 18 months, it was very encouraging to see all forms of equality issues at the heart of the campaign. It was clearly on the top of the creative agenda and was generally carried out in a way that actually brought the issue of equality to the fore with the greatest impact and the least trivial matters.

Be careful with metrics and measurements

My last observation is “watch out” for many years. All cases in the PR category have professionally communicated the results and implications, but the long-standing problem of not having a universally adopted language for the jobs earned is clear. A consistent statement of metrics, and therefore impact, has always been and continues to be the industry’s biggest challenge. Solving this measurement problem only helps improve the performance of the industry’s best work.

Rachael Sansom is the Managing Director of Red Havas and a judge at Cannes Lions.

