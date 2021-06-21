177 Amazon Prime Day Deals 2021: TVs, Laptops and Other Technologies





Expansion / Dealmaster is pleased to announce Prime Day 2021.

Amazon Prime Day has arrived, and another avalanche has occurred. As usual, most of Amazon’s gadget and gear discounts aren’t that special. Many of the products are mediocre and many of the prices are not much cheaper than usual.

But there are still some diamonds in Rough, and the Dealmaster team is here to help you find them. We spent most of last week cutting out thousands of offers, looking at price history charts, and investigating products we’ve never used. All of this is to provide you with the best Prime Day deals we can find.

The following are the results of our labor, with some special mentions of particularly noteworthy transactions. Update Mega Roundup in the course of Amazon’s two-day event, add gadget deals tagged with “NEW”, and remove expired gadgets.

To be on the safe side, Prime Day runs from June 21st to 22nd and requires an Amazon Prime membership to access most transactions. And yes, at some level, all this is still designed to boost the sales of increasingly large tech giants facing intense criticisms such as working conditions, customer data handling, and anti-competitive practices. It’s a fake holiday.

Top 10 Amazon Prime Day 2021 Deals (for now)

Sony WH-1000XM4 Bluetooth Noise Canceling Headphones $ 248 (usually $ 315): Sony WH-1000XM4 is the best wireless noise canceling headphones for most people, great comfort, highly effective ANC, Bonus features that combine customizable sound, excellent battery life, and some nifty stuff. This deal matches the lowest price you’ve seen at a major retailer.

Amazon Kindle Paperwhite (8GB, Ads) E-readers $ 79.99 (usually $ 125): Prime Day usually brings a lot of transactions on Amazon devices, and this year is no exception. This transaction matches the lowest price tracked on Kindle Paperwhite. It has long been considered the best e-reader for most people. The ad-free version sells for $ 100.

Instant Pot Duo Plus (6qt) 9-in-1 Electric Pressure Cooker $ 54.95 (usually $ 110): This is also the lowest ever and seems to be the best prime day deal for anyone who decides to dive into the Instant Pot boom. .. This model is usually a minor upgrade to the Instant Pot Duo, which improves the vacuum setting and looks good, but we recommend it at this discounted price. If you’re mainly cooking alone, the 3-quart Instant Pot Duo Nova is priced at $ 50.

Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K HDR Media Streamer $ 24.99 (usually $ 45): Google’s Chromecast is considered a good streaming stick overall, but at this transaction price, the speedy Fire TV Stick 4K is much better. It will be a value proposition. Tracking.

Samsung Evo Select (256GB) microSDXC card for $ 25.99 (usually $ 33): In the past I’ve recommended this class 10, U3 rated microSD card: Not the fastest option on the market, but keeps the switch comfortable Fast enough and reliable for games or other media. This deal is $ 1 off from the lowest ever. If you need more space, the 512GB model is available at a new low of $ 62.

The Jabra Elite 75t’s true wireless earphones cost $ 99.99 (usually $ 140): The Jabra Elite 75t is almost two years old, but remains a balanced pair of true wireless earphones. Lightweight, comfortable, easy to carry, with convenient controls, excellent sound quality, and active noise canceling. This is another new low price. If you’re an iPhone user looking to step up, Apple’s AirPods Pro will be discounted to $ 190 more modestly.

Nintendo Switch Lite + 128GB SanDisk microSD Card for Nintendo Switch for $ 199.99 (usually $ 225): Due to the still high demand for Nintendo Switch, Prime Day main switch trading is as expected modest, with the Lite version of the console and SanDisk 128GB. Just bundle the versions. Officially licensed microSD card. The latter can usually be purchased on its own for about $ 25. Still, TheSwitch Lite is a good buy in itself and recommended this particular microSD card in the guide to the best Nintendo Switch accessories. Please note that Nintendo has been rumored to release a “pro” version of the console in the past few weeks, and the light version is still only available in handheld mode and is not docked to the TV.

Xbox Game Pass Ultimate 3-month membership is $ 29.99 (usually $ 45): For Xbox and PC players, Microsoft’s Xbox Game Pass Ultimate is one of the great values ​​in the game and is truly valuable Combine hundreds of games (and a few more in the future) into one. All-you-can-eat monthly. This transaction deducts $ 15 from the price of your 3-month subscription. This is $ 5 off the highest price tracked for existing members. However, if you’ve never subscribed to this service, keep in mind that Microsoft has a promotion that offers this same membership plan for only $ 1.

OnePlus 8 (128GB, Green) 6.55-inch unlocked smartphone costs $ 349 (usually $ 610): The OnePlus 8 is a year ago, but for $ 349, it has a 90Hz display, Snapdragon 865 chip, and clean software. (Security update until mid-game) -2023) is a good value. This deal is a new low, but seems to apply only to the linked green model above.

Razer Viper Ultimate Wireless Gaming Mouse for $ 74.99 (usually $ 100): Razer’s Viper Ultimate is our favorite wireless gaming mouse thanks to its responsive sensor and comfortable, ultra-lightweight, bidirectional design. is. This transaction shows the lowest price we have tracked. The bundle that comes with the Razer RGB charging dock sells for $ 90. If you don’t want to pay so much, Logitech’s G305 Lightspeed is our other recommendation, dropping to a new low of $ 30. Enlarge / Amazon’s Fire TV Stick 4K Media Streamer.

Best Prime Day Amazon Device Deals / Amazon Waterproof Kindle Paperwhite.

Expanded / Latest Generation Amazon Echo Show 8.

Enlarge / Apple’s AirPods (left) and AirPods Pro.

The best Prime Day Apple devices offer true Apple AirPods wireless earphones for $ 99.99 (usually a $ 129 discount at checkout). Apple AirPods Pro’s true wireless noise canceling earphones cost $ 189.99 (usually $ 200). The Apple TV 4K (32GB) 4K HDR media streamer costs $ 169 (usually $ 179). The Apple TV 4K (32GB, previous model) 4K HDR media streamer costs $ 99 (usually $ 149). Apple MacBook Air (2020) Laptop Apple M1, 13.3 inch 2560×1600, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD, $ 899.99 ($ ​​49.01 coupon is usually $ 960). Beats Powerbeats Pro’s true wireless sports earphones cost $ 144.99 (usually a $ 185 discount at checkout). Beat Flex Bluetooth in-ear headphones for $ 39 (usually $ 45). Enlargement / Super Mario Odyssey is an indispensable platformer for the borderline of Nintendo Switch.

Best Prime Day Video Game Deals Expansion / Hardcore Roguelike and PS5 exclusive Returnal.

Magnify / Razer Viper Ultimate Wireless Gaming Mouse.

Best Prime Day Gaming Deals / HyperX Cloud Stinger Gaming Headset. Expansion / Roku Express 4K +, Roku’s latest budget-level 4K media streamer. Best Prime Day TV Deals / Acer Swift 3 is the flagship product with the Ryzen 7 4700U, delivering more performance on a lower budget than expected.

The Best Prime Day Laptop Offers Acer Swift 3 (SF314-42-R3U5) Laptop AMD Ryzen 7 4700U, 14inch 1080p, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD for $ 699.99 (usually $ 825) doing. Acer Swift 3 (SF314-59-75QC) Laptop Intel Core i7-1165G7, 14 inch 1080p, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD, $ 669.99 (usually $ 775). The Lenovo Chromebook Flex5 laptop Intel Core i3-10110U, 13.3 inch 1080p, 4GB RAM, 64GB eMMC costs $ 309.99 (usually $ 395). The Razer Blade 15 Base (2020) gaming laptop Intel Core i7-10750, 15.6 inch 1080p 120Hz, 16GB RAM, 256GB SSD, Nvidia GeForce GTX 1660 Ti costs $ 999.99 (usually $ 1,300). Acer Predator Triton 500 (PT515-52-73L3) Gaming Laptop Intel Core i7-10750H, 15.6 inch 1080p 300Hz, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD, Nvidia GeForce RTX 2070 Super is $ 1,209.99 (usually $ 1,600). Alienware m15R4 Gaming Laptop Intel Core i7-10870H, 15.6 inch 1080p 300Hz, 16GB RAM, 1TB SSD, Nvidia GeForce RTX 3070 8GB for $ 1,999.99 (usually $ 2,280). ASUS ROG Strix Scar 15 (G532LWS-DS76) Gaming Laptop Intel Core i7-10875H, 15.6-inch 1080p 240Hz, 16GB RAM, 1TB SSD, Nvidia GeForce RTX 2070 Super for $ 1,739.99 (usually $ 2,000). The best prime day monitors offer the 27-inch BenQ EW2780U monitor 3840×2160, IPS, 60 Hz for $ 409.99 (usually $ 480). The 35-inch BenQ EX3501R curved gaming monitor 3440×1440, VA, 100 Hz, FreeSync costs $ 549.99 (usually $ 660). The 32-inch BenQ EW3280U monitor 3840×2160, IPS, 60 Hz, FreeSync costs $ 599.99 (usually $ 715). The 27-inch ViewSonic XG270Q Gaming Monitor 2560×1440, IPS, 165Hz, FreeSync costs $ 335.99 (usually $ 485). 27-inch ViewSonic VP2785-2K monitor 3840×2160, IPS, 60 Hz, $ 467.49 (usually $ 555). The 27-inch Acer Predator XB273K Gpbmiipprzx gaming monitor 3840×2160, IPS, 144 Hz, FreeSync costs $ 549 (usually $ 650). The 32-inch Samsung Odyssey G7 curved game monitor 2560×1440, VA, 240 Hz, FreeSync costs $ 559.99 (usually $ 780). Enlarge / Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra.

Best Prime Day Smartphone Deals Best Prime Day Smart Watches and Fitness Tracker Deals Expansion / Fitbit Sense Smart Watches.

Enlarge / Garmin Vivoactive 4s smartwatch.

Best Prime Day Smart Home Deals / Sony WH-1000XM4 Noise Canceling Headphones.

Best Prime Day Headphone Deals / Jabra’s Elite 75t is a wonderfully balanced pair of true wireless earphones.

Enlarged / Marshall Kilburn II Portable Bluetooth Speaker.

Best Prime Day Electronics Deals / SanDisk Extreme Portable SSD.

Best Prime Day Networking Deals / TilePro is a capable Bluetooth tracker.

Best Prime Day Accessories and Other Deals Instant Pot Duo Plus (6qt) 9-in-1 Electric Pressure Cooker costs $ 54.95 (usually $ 110). Instant Pot Duo Nova (3qt) 7-in-1 electric pressure cooker costs $ 49.95 (usually $ 75). Yubico Security Key NFC multi-factor authentication USB key costs $ 12.25 (usually $ 25). Samsung Evo Select (256GB) microSDXC card UHS-I, U3, Class 10 is $ 25.99 (512GB model is $ 62, usually $ 33). SanDisk microSDXC card for Nintendo Switch (512GB) UHS-I, U3, V30 is $ 89.99 (usually $ 120). SanDisk Ultra (400GB) microSDXC card UHS-I, U1, Class 10 is $ 39.99 (usually $ 50). SanDisk Extreme Pro (256GB) SDXC cards UHS-I, U3, V30 are $ 47.99 (usually $ 62). The 2x Tile Mate (2020) + 2x Tile Slim (2020) Bluetooth item tracker costs $ 52.49 (usually $ 67). Tile Performance Pack: 1x Tile Pro (2020) + 1x Tile Slim (2020) Bluetooth item tracker costs $ 41.99 (usually $ 60). The Tile Slim (2 pack, 2020) Bluetooth item tracker costs $ 33.59 (1x tracker costs $ 25, usually $ 47). The Tile Pro (2020) Bluetooth item tracker costs $ 24.49 (usually $ 34). Tile Pro Essentials Pack: 2x Tile Pro (2020) + 1x Tile Slim (2020) + 1x Tile Sticker Bluetooth Item Tracker for $ 59.99 (usually $ 100). The Brydge 10.2 wireless keyboard (for 10.2 inch Apple iPad (7th to 8th generation)) costs $ 99.99 (usually $ 120). Brydge 11.0 Pro + wireless keyboard for 11-inch Apple iPad Pro (1st to 3rd generation) costs $ 119.99 (usually $ 150). The Brydge Vertical Dock for the 13-inch Apple MacBook Pro (2020-2016) costs $ 129.99 (usually $ 170). Satechi Aluminum USB Headphone Stand 3xUSB-A, 1x 3.5mm, $ 34.99 (usually $ 50).

