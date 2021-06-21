Is your phone really listening to your conversation?





Have you ever chatted with a friend about purchasing a particular item and were targeted by an ad for that same item the next day? If so, you may have wondered if your smartphone was listening to you.

But is it really? It’s no coincidence that the item you were interested in was the same as the one you targeted. But that doesn’t mean your device doesn’t really have to be listening to your conversation. You may have already provided all the information you need.

Most of us regularly disclose information to various websites and apps. This is done when you grant certain permissions or allow cookies to track online activity.

By classifying and clustering this information, advertisers improve their recommended algorithms.

So-called first-party cookies allow websites to remember certain details about their interactions with the site. For example, you can use a login cookie to save your login details so you don’t have to re-enter them each time.

However, third-party cookies are created by domains outside the site you visit. Third parties are often marketing companies that are affiliated with first-party websites or apps. The latter hosts marketer ads and grants access to the data collected from you (perhaps by clicking on a pop-up that looks harmless).

Photo of your life

In this way, advertisers can build the big picture of your life: your routines, desires, and needs. These companies are constantly trying to measure the popularity of their products and how this changes based on factors such as customer age, gender, height, weight, work and hobbies.

By classifying and clustering this information, advertisers use what is called a recommender system to improve their recommendation algorithms and target the right customers with the right ads.

Artificial intelligence has several machine learning techniques that help systems filter and analyze data, such as data clustering, classification, association, and reinforcement learning (RL).

RL agents can train themselves based on the feedback they receive from user interaction. This is similar to how young children learn to repeat actions when they lead to rewards.

When you like or press a social media post, a reward signal is sent to the RL agent to confirm that you are attracted to or interested in the post. In any case, a message about your personal interests and preferences will be sent to the RL Agent.

As you become more active in mindfulness posts on social platforms, the system learns to send ads for companies that can offer relevant products and content.

Advertising recommendations may also be based on other data, including but not limited to:

Other ads clicked through the platform. Personal information provided to the platform (age, email address, gender, location, device accessing the platform, etc.). Information shared with the platform by other advertisers or marketing partners who already have you as a customer. A specific page or group that you join or like on the platform.

In fact, AI algorithms take marketers a huge pool of data and use them to build entire social networks and rank them based on how much they care about (interact with) the people around them. Helps to.

Then they can start targeting you with ads based on your own data as well as data collected from your friends and family using the same platform as you.

For example, Facebook may be able to recommend to you what your friends have recently purchased. You didn’t have to listen to the conversation between you and your friends to do this.

Studies have shown that people with a more practical worldview actually prefer AI recommendations to human recommendations.

App providers are supposed to provide users with clear terms of use regarding how they collect, store, and use data, but these days, you need to be careful about what permissions you grant to the apps and sites you use. there is.

If in doubt, give permission as needed. It makes sense to allow WhatsApp access to cameras and microphones, as some services cannot be provided without it. However, not all apps and services require only what they need.

Narrow frame

Perhaps you don’t mind receiving targeted ads based on your data, and you may even find it attractive. Studies have shown that people with a more practical (or practical) worldview actually prefer AI recommendations to human recommendations.

That said, possible AI recommendations can constrain people’s choices and minimize serendipity in the long run. By presenting consumers with algorithmically selected choices about what to look for, read and stream, businesses can implicitly keep our tastes and lifestyles within a narrower frame. I can do it.

Here are some simple tips you can follow to limit the amount of data you share online. First, you need to check the permissions of the phone app on a regular basis.

Also, think twice before your app or website requires specific permissions or allows cookies. Whenever possible, avoid using your social media account to connect or log in to other sites or services. In most cases, you have the option to sign up by email. This can also be a burner email.

Remember that once you start the sign-in process, you only need to share as much information as you need. Also, if you are sensitive to privacy, consider installing a virtual private network on your device. This masks the IP address and encrypts your online activity.

If you still think your phone is listening to you, you can try a simple experiment. Go to your smartphone settings and restrict access to the microphone for all apps. Choose a product that you know you haven’t searched for on any device and talk to others a little louder.

Try to repeat this process several times. If you still don’t see your targeted ads within a few days, it means your phone isn’t actually listening to you. There are other ways it can find out what is in your mind.

By Dana Rezazadegan, Lecturer at Swinburne University of Technology This article has been republished by The Conversation under a Creative Commons license.

