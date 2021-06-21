Opinion | Google’s Hidden Monopoly





Last month, Securities and Exchange Commission Chair Gary Gensler asked Congress to consider the idea of ​​regulating cryptocurrency exchanges in the way the federal government has long regulated stock exchanges. His comments brought new attention to the unregulated market for cryptocurrencies, but reminded us of another long unregulated exchange market, the digital advertising market.

Each time you click on a website or app, the empty ad space on the page is auctioned through a specialized exchange called an ad exchange, in milliseconds it takes to load. Alphabet Inc, which owns Google. Operates the largest of these venues. As Google explains, it acts like a stock exchange and has a broker that mediates transactions between sellers and buyers. Today, billions of daily transactions on tech-owned advertising exchanges are comparable to the number of transactions taking place on Wall Street.

To protect the public and promote fair competition in stock market trading, Congress establishes the Securities and Exchange Commission, issues rules and manages conflicts of interest between exchanges, brokers and other industry players. Authorized the institution. For example, SEC rules require companies that provide exchanges or act as brokers on behalf of clients to thwart these businesses. This will prevent misuse of private information and reduce market concentration. Similar authorities are not cracking down on online advertising, turning it into an opaque space full of conflicts of interest.

After running an advertising technology company, I spent years helping lawmakers understand these digital markets. My academic research has shown that Google can hunt down much of the advertising market and keep transaction costs for websites, apps and advertisers high. Currently, I am a paid consultant for a team of lawyers in antitrust proceedings against Google that focuses on the advertising market practices of the Attorney General of Texas. But given the proceedings and the unpredictable pace, I believe we need a faster and more robust solution.

These issues took root more than a decade ago when Google bid on DoubleClick, a popular service that helps sell advertising space on websites. Federal regulators have approved the purchase. However, we decided to separate the DoubleClick division, which Google helps sell on the exchange, from the division that helps advertisers buy ad space, or from the division that runs the exchange, which Google later called AdX. I did so without requesting.

Can Google operate an exchange while acting simultaneously for the best interests of both the website and the advertiser, in other words the seller and the buyer? (You will of course be worried if the lawyer defending you represents the party suing you, or if your real estate agent represents the seller.) Last year. As Pramila Jayapal said in a hearing about the situation, Google’s marketplace, buy-side and at the same time sell-side actions are a major conflict of interest.

Google says it helped promote exchange competition today. However, shortly after the acquisition of DoubleClick was completed, it directed its advertising space to its own exchange, AdX. Google did not allow competing exchanges operated by Yahoo, Microsoft and others to bid on advertising space at the same time.

Not surprisingly, these interests have slowed Google’s entry into the forex market and allowed AdX to grow rapidly into the largest trading venue for advertising. The website paid a price: Advertising space sales were up to 50 percent cheaper than they would otherwise be because there was no exchange competition.

Other abusive trading practices similar to those banned on Wall Street, and of which lawmakers are concerned about cryptocurrencies, are all over the place in advertising.

The increasing share of advertising costs is also in the hands of Google’s property. In 2007, about 35% of Google’s advertising revenue came from selling space on sites on the Internet, sites that the company trusts to be honest brokers. However, since then, its share of Google Sites has increased almost every year. In 2020, Google generated approximately $ 146 billion in advertising revenue. Over 84% of that amount went to Google property spaces such as Search and YouTube. One of the possible consequences: Consumers see more ads on YouTube and more paywalls online.

All these consequences: Websites, apps, and advertisers that offer consumers everything from news, games, and consumer goods have to sell less money and give more money to exchanges and other intermediaries. Must be. According to industry surveys, advertising brokers make up 30 to 50 percent of all transactions. In other words, if a local gym buys $ 1,000 worth of ads on a local news site, players in exchanges and other industries will receive that $ 500, halving their websites and apps. Who pays for it? Again, consumers are more likely to go through more expensive gym memberships, news subscriptions and more.

So far, the burden of resolving the issue of competition in advertising rests with antitrust enforcers. This month, French competition authorities announced a settlement in an antitrust lawsuit against Google in the ad exchange market. Here at home, the antitrust bill introduced this year by Senator Amy Klobuchar may show real interest in updating competition laws in the digital age. However, these proposals have little effect in speeding up the litigation process or ensuring appropriate remedies.

Parliamentarians can solve these problems by empowering federal agencies such as the Federal Trade Commission to crack down on conflicts of interest and pass rules on interests in emerging exchange markets such as advertising. This approach is consistent with a recently announced House bill aimed at forcing large corporations to sell assets or suspend self-priority. After all, Congress did this for the stock market, and it may do so in cryptocurrencies.

Modifying the digital advertising market is a rare issue with bipartisan support. Now is the time to implement this regulation.

Dina Srinivasan is an antitrust scholar and fellow of the Thurman Arnold Project at Yale University. She consults with the Texas Attorney General’s office regarding a proceeding against Google.

