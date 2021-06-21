Technology company Kastus raises $ 5.6 million





Irish tech company Kastus has raised 5.65 million in a Series A funding round. This helps accelerate the expansion of the enterprise and meet customer demand for light-powered antiviral surface protection technologies.

The Dublin-based company plans to grow its global commercial team, which will also drive deeper investment in the Kastus brand and a global online presence to drive new businesses, he said. ..

Kastuss photocatalytic technology has 44 global patents and has been at the forefront of antibacterial and antiviral surface protection since 2014. The company’s screen coating technology has been uniquely proven to be effective against human coronavirus, a surface bacterium cent.

It can be used with new screen devices and can be retrofitted to protect existing commercial screens.

Founder and CEO John Brown said the funding round will allow the company to maximize and realize its potential.

He said the demand for a unique 24/7 surface coating technology is accelerating rapidly.

With the uniqueness, versatility and mass production of our technology, we are new from global power brands in the areas of consumer electronics, mobile devices, touch screen providers, consumer electronics, hospitality, travel and even food and beverages. Attracting business opportunities. Give your selection a name.

Grant

The funding round was led by the company’s existing investor Alpha Ascent and continued to be attended by Atlantic Bridge Capital, Carragh Holdings and Enterprise Ireland.

Since 2020, we have all experienced traumatic wake-up calls in the fight against infectious diseases, said Alpha Ascents Fergus Lynch.

Having invested in Kastus two years ago, we are pleased to be able to partner with John and his team again on a mission to make the world a safer place through our unique surface coating technology. We expect Kastus technology to be invaluable in treating the current pandemic and preventing the next pandemic.

The company also has a local presence in the United Kingdom, the United States, South Korea and China. With Lenovo, Lavazza and Kone as customers, the company already manufactures tens of thousands of products for its customers.

Founded in 2014, Kastus was awarded The Irish Times Overall Innovation of the Year in 2017 for its technology. In June 2020, the company was awarded a European Commission grant to combat the Covid-19 pandemic.

