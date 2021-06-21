“Battlefield 2042” revealed after a surge in demand for “Battlefield 4” servers





Key Point “Battlefield 4” Increased Player Activity After Battlefield 2042 was Announced EA Increased US Western Server Capacity to Compensate for Increasing Demand EA More Problems Surfaced Keep watching the game if you do

A large number of players flooded EA’s official Battlefield 4 server in the western United States, and publishers should increase server space to explain both newcomers and returnees in Battlefield while waiting for the next game to be released in the franchise. I was prompted.

According to one of EA’s community managers, Battlefield 4 players have surged after Battlefield 2042 was revealed during E32021. This sudden influx of returnees caused severe server congestion, especially in the western United States, resulting in longer queue times for the majority of players.

Since then, the capacity of the server has increased to accommodate more players in the region. This will make the experience smoother for everyone on the West Coast. However, if the same level of congestion occurs, the EA will continue to monitor the status of all servers, as other regions may require more server capacity.

Battlefield 4 was originally released in October 2013 and, despite its disastrous release, was considered one of the best games in the franchise. The game has expanded the modern settings of Battlefield 3, adding small weapons and a variety of vehicle weapons, and making extensive destruction with a new revolution mechanism that allows you to change the layout of the entire map.

Battlefield 2042 was seen by many of the series’ veterans as a return to form after the historic settings of the previous two Battlefield games. Fans were pleased with the slightly futuristic setting of the 2042s, when many fans’ favorites have returned, including ATVs, the latest weapons, and helicopters that haven’t existed in all previous games since BF4.

Battlefield 4 stabs players into armed conflict between the world’s superpowers Photo: Electronic Arts

Over the years, the gameplay of Battlefield games has remained largely intact, with changes in game settings being a major conspicuous factor. Despite being a much older game than BF1 and BFV, the excitement of the series returning to its modern setting is a testament to Battlefield 4’s success.

DICE will be releasing more information about Battlefield 2042 at the EA Play event in July. Details about the new Hazard Zone game mode and other gaming systems will be revealed at this event.

