Twitter users freeze deceased friends and family to fit Google Maps Street View images





A tweet by Fesshole (@fesshole), a handle for followers to submit anonymous confessions, allows many users to share inspiring images of their deceased family and friends found in Google Maps Street View captures. became. The user shared a screenshot of a loved one found on frozen Google Maps in time.

On June 16th, one such user confessed that he was accessing Google Maps looking for an image dated before the user’s father died. I go to Google Maps for images dated that were taken before my father died. Read the tweet as he can walk around the world a little while still with me.

What started out as an anonymous confession on Twitter’s handle received an overwhelming reaction that many people shared inspirational stories with family and friends. The original tweet has been retweeted more than 450 times, but at the time of writing, more than 5,000 people already like it. Shortly thereafter, I shared a lot of loved ones’ moments and memories that were still in Google Street View images.

For example, this tweet by user @seanyboyo shows parents passing by hand in a red car.

Back in 2009, you can see your parents walking hand in hand. I lost them both 8 and 6 years ago, “the user writes.

Back in 2009, you can see your parents walking hand in hand. I lost them 8 and 6 years ago. pic.twitter.com/0YmYROw81k

Sen (@seanyboyo) June 16, 2021

BBC editor Neil Henderson tweeted an image of his father and wrote: He died a few years ago, but he is still here.

My father is outside his house. He died a few years ago, but he is still here. pic.twitter.com/uLIXBZiv54

Neil Henderson (@hendopolis) June 16, 2021

He also tweeted, strangely, that there are hundreds of photos of his father, but Google Street View has had a significant impact on him as he is still.

Oddly enough, I have literally hundreds of photos of my dad, but Google Street View has a lot to do with it, as he still has.

Neil Henderson (@hendopolis) June 17, 2021

User @RockAndBaguette posted a photo of his great-grandmother looking out the window of his house 13 years ago. His grandmother died in 2013, but she writes that she is still noisy outside the window.

Taken 13 years ago, my Great Granny, who died in 2013, is still noisy outside the window. 🙂 pic.twitter.com/S1mERZSlG4

Adz (@RockAndBaguette) June 17, 2021

There are some moving stories from the same thread:

My dad, who died in 2015, dropped off his car with a reliable Alan jumper. I still have a jumper. pic.twitter.com/T5nbdRj1PF

Caroline Pierce (@flamingvintage) June 17, 2021

My dad came back from a walk with our dog in our old house in 2009. Dad and dog have died, but they are definitely in our hearts. pic.twitter.com/HTNxFIql1W

Hairy Viking (@hairy_viking) June 17, 2021

My dad was filmed by 2020. Immortalized by Google Maps. pic.twitter.com/w1yk3xNQcU

Peter Cavey (@Twitspc) June 17, 2021

My cousin’s late father sat in his porch and wore his jeans and a white T-shirt, as I always remembered him. He’s dead and the house is for sale, but I still see him sitting where he should be. pic.twitter.com/Ps6pfmZkPd

Tammy Parker (@_TammyParker_) June 17, 2021

Dad repaired a gutter in his grandmother’s house. It will be around 2010. He died in 2012. pic.twitter.com/ J9Yc4v7fAw

Rick Reaming-Beaker (@BeakerRick) June 17, 2021

It’s her. The way back from the shop. She goes home where I grew up, and my dad still lives in the street next door. I’ve known this place for the rest of my life and we laughed when I found her many years ago. I thought it was lost forever. pic.twitter.com/niYSHAPsl1

Stephen Wade (@familylawspec) June 17, 2021

Freelance writer Bobby Bardsley was able to react to the original tweet and make it easier for people to find their loved ones, even if Street View of the place was updated later.

“If the photo is updated, you can click the little clock icon with the arrow to go back to the previous image,” he writes.

If the photo has been updated, you can return to the previous image by clicking the small clock icon with the arrow.

Bobblebardsley (@bobblebardsley) June 16, 2021

In another tweet, he showed how it would be done.

… and in case someone is having a hard time finding it, this is the icon and pop-up you get when you click on it. Click the small magnifying glass at the bottom right to enlarge past photos to full screen. White dots will appear every time the photo is updated. pic.twitter.com/MG7QHhoEPA

Bobblebardsley (@bobblebardsley) June 16, 2021





