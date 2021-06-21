SVB Leerink Adopts Jon Swope to Lead Health Tech and Digital Health Investment Banking





Boston, June 21, 2021 / PRNewswire /-SVB Leerink, a leading investment bank specializing in healthcare and life sciences, joined Jon Swope as Managing Director today and is a long-term partnership between HealthTech and Digital as a whole. Announced that it will continue to strengthen its relationship. health.

Swope’s recruitment reinforces the company’s commitment to the fast-growing HealthTech sector. Swope is based in SVB Leerink’s New York office and reports to Barry Blake, Global Co-Head of Healthcare Investment Banking.

“We welcome Jon, who brings a wealth of expertise to HealthTech and Healthcare Services,” said Blake. “In the light of the pandemic’s transformative impact and the accelerating innovation in healthcare, John helps us inform our ongoing strategic advice and client support.”

Swope joined SVB Leerink from Bank of America and is Managing Director of the Global Healthcare Investment Banking Group for public and private M & A advisory and capital markets transactions in the health tech, digital health and managed care sectors. We are focusing on it. His previous work experience includes work at Greenhill & Co., Bain & Company, and Willis Towers Watson. Swope holds a Bachelor of Arts degree from Duke University and an MBA from Duke University’s Fuqua School of Business.

“We are delighted to be part of the SVB Leerink and have the opportunity to influence these crucial moments in healthcare,” said Swope. “Last year we highlighted the unmistakable megatrend of healthcare towards a consumer-centric value-based model. Clients are active in healthcare in collaboration with Barry and colleagues across the SVB Financial Group platform. We look forward to helping you achieve your goal of contributing. The triple goal of improving clinical outcomes, optimizing costs, and attracting consumers. “

SVB Leerink’s healthcare team has extensive experience in M ​​& A and capital markets, bringing outstanding knowledge and insights to our clients. The company offers these comprehensive advisory capabilities through healthcare sector specialists and M & A bankers that bring expertise across subsectors, regions and trading structures.

For more information, please visit https://www.svbleerink.com/investment-banking/.

About SVB Leerink As a leading investment bank in the healthcare and life sciences industry, we help our clients move their healthcare forward. With differentiated sector knowledge, unmatched expertise, and a complete suite of capital markets and advisory solutions, we are the industry’s choice of partners. SVB Leerink is a wholly owned subsidiary of SVB Financial Group and a member of FINRA / SIPC. For more information, please visit www.svbleerink.com. SIVB-L

SVB Leerink Contact: DianeVieira (617) 918-4097

Weber Shandwick Contact: Kaitlyn Rawlett (212) 445-8082

Source SVB Lee Link

