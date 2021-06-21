Facebook officially launches live audio room and podcast in the US – TechCrunch





In April, Facebook announced a series of planned investments in new audio products, including Clubhouse’s live audio competitors and new support for podcasts. Today, Facebook is officially rolling out these products, launching a live audio room on iOS, starting with public figures and some Facebook groups, making the debut of the first set of US podcast partners. ..

According to the company, the live audio room has a good relationship with Facebook and is available to any validated public figure or creator in the United States using either the profile or the new Facebook page experience on iOS. It will be like. For Facebook groups, this feature is said to start with “tens of groups”.

As more people, podcasts, and groups join, both products will become more widely available in the coming weeks and months. Meanwhile, 100% of Facebook users in the United States will be able to listen to live audio rooms and podcasts starting this week.

Like Clubhouse and similar audio apps, Facebook’s Live Audio Room offers a standard feature set.

The event host is displayed as a round profile icon at the top of the screen, and the listener is displayed as a small icon in the bottom half of the screen. The active speaker is indicated by a glowing ring. When confirmed, a check will also appear next to the name.

There are also options for enabling live captions, such as through news feeds and group posts, a “raise hand” tool that asks you to speak, and a tool for sharing a room with others on Facebook.

Facebook behaves a bit differently than other Facebook in some places. For example, a host can invite people to join as speakers before a session, or select listeners in a stream to join. According to Facebook, each session can have up to 50 speakers and there is no limit to the number of listeners.

During the session, users will also be notified when friends and followers join the chat.

While listening, users can like or respond to content during streaming using the “thumbs up” button at the bottom of the screen that connects to Facebook’s series of emoji reactions. With today’s official release, listeners can also support public figures in live audio rooms by sending “stars.” These stars can be purchased during a conversation and used at any time like any other Facebook live content.

By sending a star, the listener hits the “front row”. This is a special section that emphasizes who sent the star. This makes it easy for event organizers to recognize their supporters and even yell out during the event if needed.

Another new feature allows hosts to choose a nonprofit or fundraising activity to support during a conversation, allowing listeners and speakers to donate directly. The progress bar shows the amount of money incurred during the show.

For Facebook groups, on the other hand, administrators can control whether moderators, group members, or other administrators can create live audio rooms. Both members and visitors can hear the rooms in public groups, but in private groups the rooms are restricted to group members.

Facebook users can be alerted to all new live audio rooms via news feeds and notifications, sign up and be notified when the room they are interested in comes live. Live audio rooms can also be found within the Facebook group, if available.

The first set of early adopters of Facebook Live Audio Rooms includes Grammy-nominated electronic music artist TOKiMONSTA. American football quarterback Russell Wilson. Rosa Cremont, organizer, producer and independent journalist. Omarerov, a streamer and digital entertainer. Social entrepreneur Amanda Nguyen. Others planned for the near future include D Smoke, Kehlani, Reggie Watts, and Lisa Morales Duke, to Dr. Jess, Bobby Berk, Tina Knowles-Lawson, Joe Budden (especially Spotify’s first big podcast star lost last year), DeRay Mckesson.

Facebook groups experimenting with the new format include Dance Accepts Everyone, Vegan Soul Food, Meditation Matters, Pow Wow Nation, OctoNation – The Largest Octopus Fan Club! , Space Hipsters and so on.

In addition to launching the live audio room, Facebook has also begun rolling out planned podcast support with a few selected creators. These include Joe Budden from the Joe Budden Podcast. The Black Effect Podcast Network and iHeartRadio’s Jess Hilarious of Careally Reckless; The Lady Gang’s Keltie Knight, Becca Tobin, and Jac Vanek; Side Hustle Pro Nika Irama Shoes Okome. Facebook will be open to other podcasters this summer.

For clarity, this new podcast service differs from the recently launched music and podcast players in partnership with Spotify, which allows users to share content from Spotify to social networks. New features will instead include podcasts that are streamed via public RSS feeds directly on Facebook instead of being delivered by Spotify. However, the Facebook podcast mini player looks and works the same as the Spotify listening integration mini player (also known as Project Boombox). But they are not the same.

The new podcast listening experience allows users to listen to podcasts while browsing Facebook on either a mini player with playback options or a full-screen player, even if the phone display is turned off. This makes Facebook, in a way, a native podcast streaming app. This is because you can listen to the audio without the need for another service such as Spotify or Apple Podcasts.

Facebook has previously stated that more than 170 Facebook users are connected to podcast pages, demonstrating user interest in podcasts on social networks.

With the launch of the Facebook Podcast service, the company is asking podcast authors to allow Facebook servers to cache content. This is said to be done to ensure that the content does not violate Facebook’s community standards. However, podcasts are still streamed via RSS feeds and are represented by metrics provided by the podcaster hosting provider.

Last week, Facebook emailed podcast page owners details on how to set up a show on Facebook, pointing out that they could link podcast RSS feeds to automatically generate news feed posts for episodes. These are also listed on the Podcast tab of the page. According to Facebook’s Podcast Terms of Service, creators give Facebook the right to create “derivatives.” This may refer to future clipping features.

According to Facebook, later this summer, we’ll be adding the ability to create and share short clips from podcasts, as well as other features such as captions. In the long run, social experiences will also be created around podcasts. We are also working with creators to develop and launch a new product, Soundbites, which is a short, creative audio clip. This will start in late 2021.

Other audio products in the work include a central listening destination and background audio listening for the video.

According to Facebook, this new destination is where all the different audio formats across Facebook are available, not just podcasts, to help users find and listen to new ones. Details of this project will be available later this summer.

Prior to today, Facebook quietly tested Taiwan’s live audio room and internally tested it with Facebook employees. These tests will continue. Last week, Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg hosted the first trial of a new service in the United States, attended by other Facebook executives and a few Facebook Gaming creators.

Zuckerberg was bullish on the potential of audio across social networking platforms. He made several appearances at Clubhouse to discuss this topic before announcing what was essentially a rival to Facebook’s own Clubhouse.

“I think the area where Im is most excited about Facebook is basically the presence of a large number of communities and groups,” Zuckerberg told platformers at the time of the first announcement. “I think you already have these communities organized around interests, and it’s very useful to allow people to get together and have a room where they can talk. I think it is, “he added.

Facebook plans to expand its audio products globally in the coming months.

