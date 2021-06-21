Taxes paid by Apple, Google and others to raise.Ireland is unhappy





The 12.5% ​​corporate tax paid by Apple, Google, Microsoft, and other companies to Ireland must end under a global tax system coordinated by the Biden administration, which the Irish government is not happy with.

The G7 countries and the European Union have reached an agreement that, in principle, all member states impose a minimum corporate tax of 15%. Ireland had previously expressed concern about this, but now believes that rate should be “negotiable” …

Background

Different countries pay different levels of tax on the profits declared in that country. Ireland is one of the lowest rates at only 12.5%.

This has led tech giants like Apple and Google to have their European headquarters in the country. This is good for Ireland and you can bring in cash that you couldn’t get otherwise, but it’s bad for other countries. Especially bad if Apple has poured the profits of all sales in European countries through Ireland to avoid paying corporate taxes in the country of sale.

The United States has proposed a minimum corporate tax rate of 21%, but has not been able to reach widespread agreement on this. Instead, a 15% rate was agreed by the G7 countries, the United States, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Canada, Italy, Japan, and the European Union. As an EU member state, Ireland is bound by this and needs to raise its share from 12.5% ​​to 15%.

Ireland wants to compromise taxes paid by Apple and others

Ireland had previously said it needed to be aware of concerns, but Business Insider reported that it went further and said it would like to negotiate a “compromise” in corporate tax rates.

Ireland, home to Europe for major tech companies such as Apple, Google and Microsoft, said it was ready to “compromise” the world’s lowest tax rates.

Ireland’s Treasury Minister Paschal Donohoe told CNBC on Friday that the country would be “very intensely” involved in tax rate negotiations.

“And I hope we can reach an agreement recognizing the role of legal tax competition in small and medium-sized countries,” said Donoho.

Ireland is concerned that there is no reason for a tech giant like Apple to have its European headquarters in that country if it has to impose the same tax rates as other countries.

However, it is unlikely that you will get a lot of support. Other countries have long considered Ireland’s low-tax, high-tech giant business as a way to unfairly compete. Most tech companies, including Apple, support global tax treaties to reduce negative PR from being considered dodging taxes.

Photo of Google Headquarters in Dublin: Stephen Bergin / Unsplash

