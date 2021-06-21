Triangle Startup Guide adds events and information for new veteran entrepreneurs





WRAL TechWire’s exclusive Triangle Startup Guide is continually growing with new resources for local entrepreneurs. Whether it’s venture capital or angel investing, local coworking spaces, or free networking events, the Triangle Startup Guide has all the resources you need to take your venture to the next level.

Every week, we add new resources to keep our content fresh and relevant. Today, we’ve added two regional pitch contests to the “Contests, Grants, and Other Sources” section of the guide.

We have added a Wild Pitch contest sponsored by DIG SOUTH, an organization that provides services to southern tech startups. At the annual DIG SOUTH Tech Summit, the Wild Pitch Program gives early and growing startups the opportunity to present their pitches to the jury and live audience to win prizes and attract future investors and partners. You can get it.

Last week, DIG SOUTH announced the release of this year’s Wild Pitch edition application at the 2021 DIG SOUTH Tech Summit in Charleston next month. Startups can apply from here.

DIG SOUTH Tech Summit 2021

We have also created a new line for the Big Pitch Contest, an annual program run by the national nonprofit LaunchBio. Promising early-stage biotechnology startups in the western, southern, and northeastern United States offer a panel of investors the opportunity to win prizes, consulting, patent services, and other opportunities. Durham startup IMMvention Therapeutix has reached the final round of the first Big Pitch event in 2020.

The 2021 Big Pitch Program will take place on July 22nd.

LaunchBio’s Big Pitch Virtual Competition

Other recent additions to the Triangle Startup Guide: Added a link to the newly released 2020 Innovators Report of the Council for Entrepreneurial Development in the Inspiration, Advice and More Resources section. The annual report provides an overview of North Carolina’s innovation economy and includes up-to-date data on financing, transaction flow, and withdrawal. The 2020 edition reports a record $ 3.4 billion raised by 187 companies in North Carolina in 223 transactions. We’ve also added a new event series, Raleigh Creative Entrepreneurs Meetups, from Raleigh’s local workspace to the “Free Events and Meetups” section of the guide. First launched in March, this meetup brings together local creative entrepreneurs and storytellers to share their latest ideas and projects in a fun networking environment. In the Free Events and Meetups section, we’ve also added a line about events offered by Research Triangle Park’s Life Sciences Startup Incubator, First Flight Venture Center. Have regular lunches and learn interactive presentations and workshops for life sciences entrepreneurs and innovators. Added Duke University’s Summer Blockchain Innovation Program to the Accelerator and Mentorship Program section. Sponsored by the Duke Pratt School of Engineering, Duke Innovation and Entrepreneurship, HackDuke, and Rev, this new program gives students the opportunity to build, test, and launch innovative blockchain solutions. The Competitions, Grants and Other Financing sections have added the Carolina Challenge Summer Immersion program, which was recently launched by the UNC Chapel Hill Entrepreneurship Center. A derivative of the annual Carolina Challenge Contest, the Summer Program provides up to $ 2,000 in networking, workshops, coaching, and team funding to help student entrepreneurs continue their venture-building journey. I will. Added a link to the NC State Entrepreneurships YouTube channel in the Inspirations, Advice, and Other Resources section. Here you’ll find pitches and interviews featuring student founders, 101-style videos on topics such as market research and networking, and an overview of startup programs and other resources. For campus innovators. We’ve also added We Get Real AF (WeGRAF), a weekly podcast hosted by two triangle women, Sae Yamamoto Robinson and Vanessa Araba. And interview the women who empower them with technology.

If you miss a resource you want to add to your Triangle Startup Guide, feel free to suggest it. You can email me directly or use this contact form.

