Brave Episode 3 Release Date: Start Time, Patch Notes, Battle Pass, etc.





Valorant’s Episode 3 is just around the corner, and many players are wondering about the exact start time and details of the new season. Brave Episode 3 is called Reflective, which not only brings a lot of balance changes and weapon adjustments to the game, but also new agents in the form of KAY / O. KAY / O is an initiator and is great for pushing to your site. When released, he should be popular with the player base. Here’s everything you need to know about Valorant Episode 3.

Brave Episode 3 Start Time

Brave Episode 3 begins on Tuesday, June 22, 2021. This is the same date that the current Battle Pass ends. Riot Games released the last major update for Episode 2 at 2pm PT / 5pm ET, so it’s safe to assume that Episode 3 will be released at the same time. The riot will notify players of the exact patch release time as the release date approaches, so we will update this article as soon as the official start time is determined.

Brave KAY / O Agent Abilities and Kits

KAY / O is an initiator. All his abilities are designed to pull the team into the site. His main ability focuses on suppression and blinding, but his ultimate ability allows for aggressive push.

Equipped with E ZERO / POINT suppression blade. Fire to throw. The blade sticks to the first hit surface, is rolled up, and restrains anyone within the radius of the explosion. Equipped with Q flash / drive flash grenade. Fire to throw. The flash grenade explodes after a short fuse, blinding everyone in the line of sight. Right-clicking on the flash bang throws a charged flash and left-clicking on a flash that cooks in 1.6 seconds requires only 1 second to cook. Equipped with C Fragment / Mento Explosive Fragment. Fire to throw. Debris attaches to the floor and explodes multiple times, causing almost fatal damage in the center each time it explodes. Immediately overloaded with polarized radianite energy that powers X NULL / CMD KAY / O and emits a large energy pulse from his location. Enemies hit by these pulses will be suppressed for a short time. During overload, KAY / O gains combat stim. When KAY / O is killed during overload, he goes down and becomes unstable, and allies stabilize and resurrect the core. You can.Brave Episode 3 Act 1 Patch Note

There are currently no official patch notes for Valorant Episode 3, but Riot Games has already detailed some of the changes that will be made to the game at the start of the new season. Besides the release of KAY / O, Episode 3 makes some important changes to the in-game economy. Here are some early patch notes for the Episode 3 update:

Agent Ability Changes ASTRA Astral Star Price Reduced from 200 to 150 Astra Starts Round with Only One Free Star BREACH Aftermath Cost Increased from 100 to 200 Flash Point Cost Increased from 200 to 250 Flash points now have 2 charges instead of 3 BRIMSTONE Incendiary cost increased from 200 JETT cloud burst cost increased from 100 to 200 Draft cost increased from 100 to 150 7 instead of 6 for blade storm Need Ultimate Points Jet can no longer dash cypher Tripwire OMEN Shroud Step cost increased from 100 to 150 Paranoia cost decreased from 400 to 300 PHOENIX Curve ball cost increased from 100 to 150 REYNA Leer cost increased from 200 Increased RAZE Boombot cost increased from 200 to 400 Showstopper cost increased from 7 to 8 Ultimate points SAGE Slow Orb cost increased from 100 to 200 Resurrection cost increased from 100 to 200 7 SKYE Trailblazer cost decreased from 250 to 200 Guiding Light cost increased from 100 to 150 Guiding Light has 2 charges 3 Guiding Light Flash ads are now recharged after 40 seconds SOVA Owl Drone costs from 300 Increased to 400 Shockbolt cost increased from 100 to 150 Hunter Fury requires 8 ultimate points instead of 7 VIPER snakebite cost Increased from 100 to 200 YORU Blindside cost 200 Increased from to 250

Weapon price adjustment

ARES price reduced from 1,600 to 1,500 BUCKY price reduced from 900 to 850 BULLDOG price reduced from 2,100 to 2,050 FRENZY price reduced from 500 to 450 GUARDIAN price reduced from 2,400 to 2,250 JUDGE price reduced from 1,600 to 1,850 MARSHALL price reduced from 1,000 to 1,850 950 OPERATOR price reduced from 5,000 to 4,700 SHORTY price reduced from 200 to 150 STINGER price reduced from 1,100 to 950 Valorant Episode 3 Act 1 Battle Pass

The Valorant Episode 3 Battle Pass features many new skins, sprays, weapon companions and more. In the first act of Episode 3, players will be able to unlock items from three new collections (Jigsaw, Monarch, K / TAC).

Jigsaw skins are bright and colorful and feature agent portraits covered with overlays of puzzle pieces. You can get this skin for ghosts, judges and guardians. The Monarch collection is available for Shorty, Frenzy, Bucky and Marshall. It is a smooth black and gold design. Finally, the K / Tac collection includes Sheriff, Bulldog, Operator, Vandal, and Knife skins. This skin collection gives the weapon a square black design with pink highlights.

In summary, this is the complete collection of weapon skins for Valorant Episode 3 Act 1 Battle Pass.

Jigsaw Ghost, Judge, Guardian Monarch Shorty, Frenzy, Bucky, Sheriff Marshall K / Tuck, Bulldog, Operator, Vandal, Knife

Of course, this is just a bit of a taste of what the new Battle Pass offers. When the new update is released on June 22nd, you will be able to see all the hierarchies yourself.

Valorantis is now available on your PC.

Trading Games Get Twitch Prime for free now to get in-game items, rewards and free games

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos