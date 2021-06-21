Google Campus London Closes Post-Covid Start-ups





Residents are Google Inc in Tech City, East London. I have a desktop computer and laptop at TechCampus.

Bloomberg | Bloomberg | Getty Images

LONDON Google will close a dedicated startup space in London known as the campus.

Silicon Valley tech giants announced on Monday that they had decided not to “reopen” their East London campus after being forced to shut down by a coronavirus pandemic.

The company said it was “closing its campus to support start-ups across the UK,” claiming that it could support start-ups across the country without the need for physical space.

Campus London, one of several campus sites around the world, was opened in 2012 by Israeli tech veteran and Google employee Eze Vidra when the London startup scene began to take off.

Vidra told CNBC on Monday that the campus closure was emotional and bittersweet. “The sweet part is that it was successful, and the bitter part is that it’s the end of the era,” he said.

“I’m personally very pleased with how the UK startup ecosystem has grown,” said Vidra, who feels that the campus is “no longer needed” now that the London startup scene has been established. I added.

Located in the upscale Shoreditch district, hundreds of meters from the Old Street Gyratry System, which became known as the “Silicon Roundabout” campus, it was often thought to be at the epicenter of Tech City in London. ..

The campus had a coworking space, a cafe and an event space. It was used in a variety of accelerators and startup programs such as Seedcamp, Entrepreneur First, Code First Girls, and Silicon Drinkabout. Thousands of events have been held over the years, with Google employees coming in to provide startups with free mentoring.

According to Vidra, the campus has been at a loss since its inception and was not intended to generate revenue. “It was a pretty high investment,” said Vidra, now managing partner of Remagine Ventures.

Google said the UK startup community “doesn’t need access to a single shared physical space as much as it needs access to resources, mentors, and programs that are available on a large scale everywhere.”

“When I first set foot on the London campus in 2012, it felt magical,” said Marta Krupinska, head of Google for Start-ups UK, on ​​Twitter. “It has played a vital role in making London such a successful startup ecosystem, and almost a decade later, a new chapter will open. There’s a lot to celebrate, but there’s still a lot to do.”

Traffic passes around the Old Street Roundabout, also known as the “Silicon Roundabout,” in the area known as “Tech City” in London, England.

Chris Ratcliff | Bloomberg | Getty Images

Sarah Drinkwater, who ran the campus from 2014 to 2018, said in a blog on Monday:

Drinkwater, who worked at Google Maps before entering the campus, said there were hundreds of coworking spaces in London and dozens of accelerators across the UK today.

“This one piece of space on Bonhill Street provides a container for many different sub-communities to start or gather, and incredibly wanted to know what this” technology “is. It provided a path to a different profile, “writes Drinkwater.

“Repeatedly, I met the uncertain early founders at the cafe, and a year later, I bumped into them with team, money, and clear progress, trying to understand it,” Drinkwater said. “Sometimes those companies flew. Sometimes they didn’t, and the rich returned to the market.”

Technology entrepreneurs, developers, and investors remembered their time on campus through social media and blog posts.

“I met a lot of great memories and good friends there,” wrote Amandine Flachs, CEO and co-founder of Wild Meta AI. It aims to help video game developers create smarter, more human-like AI with machine learning.

Hannah Blake, CEO and co-founder of podcast app Entale, told CNBC that this was a “big loss” and “the heart of London’s startup scene.”

Andrew Eland, who has worked for Google for over 11 years and is leading a Silicon Valley team on projects such as Google Maps, said the campus expanded the range of problems they faced with people in the London tech scene. Told.

“I think the idea on all campus sites was to help foster an early tech community. London is clearly far beyond that stage,” Eland told CNBC.

With thousands of start-ups, London is now one of Europe’s leading technology hubs, but the city hasn’t yet created a huge technology like Google’s scale.

“We haven’t created Google or Facebook yet, but we’ve created 100 unicorns (a company worth over $ 1 billion),” Vidra said. “Many of them made their first public pitches or appearances on campus, including TransferWise and Revolut.”

Google operates other campuses in Madrid, Sao Paulo, Seoul, Tel Aviv, Tokyo and Warsaw. Google didn’t respond immediately when CNBC asked if it plans to close another campus.

