Shares of Apple, Amazon, Netflix and Microsoft surpassed NASDAQ last week. Facebook and Google are lagging behind





The S & P 500, Dow Jones and Nasdaq closed last week as the Federal Reserve Board of Governance curtailed Wall Street backlash and interest rates were revised earlier than expected. (Image: Reuters)

The S & P 500, Dow Jones and NASDAQ closed last week as the Federal Reserve Board of Governance curtailed Wall Street backlash and interest rates were revised earlier than expected. However, NASDAQ suffered the least damage compared to its peers, with the help of some well-known tech stocks. Apple, Amazon, Netflix and Microsoft were green every week at Closing Bell on Friday, while Facebook and Good closed with a small loss. According to a recent survey by Bank of America, fund managers are wrapping up tech stocks again, despite their high reputation.

Are you upset by the Federal Reserve?

Apple’s share price rose 2.44% during the week, closing at $ 130.46 per share. Stock prices turned bearish on Tuesday, but rebounded strongly from Wednesday. Due to the strong performance of the past few weeks, iPhone makers have been doing well since the beginning of the year. Apart from Apple, Jeff Bezos Amazon was one of the winners last week. Amazon shares rose 4.19% and closed at $ 3,486.9 per share. The company plans to host Prime Day this week and is expected to benefit the company as it attracts customers with attractive deals.

Netflix, the OTT platform, has been a no-show so far this year. However, during the previous week, shares surged 2.46% and closed at $ 500.77 per share. Analysts at Zacks Research said last week that pandemic content slate weakness and production delays are expected to undermine Netflix’s outlook in the second quarter of 2021. They believe that intensifying competition with Apple, Amazon, HBO Max, Disney + and Peacock is a major headwind. For the company.

Microsoft continued to rise this week, rising 0.61% to $ 259.43 per share. Currently, Microsoft has skyrocketed 19% since the beginning of the year.

Facebook, Google Fall

Meanwhile, Facebook and Google were lagging behind. Facebook’s share price fell 0.48%, closing at $ 329.66 per share. However, last week’s performance was a slight drop in Facebook’s year-to-date performance, up 22%. According to a CNBC report, Morgan Stanley analysts are the most active of the largest social media names on Facebook, with their key ROI, product innovation, and monetization calling options (reel, marketplace). , Shopping, etc.) and states that they can navigate difficult nears. Headwinds of term engagement. Google was the worst performer during the week, down 1.15%.

Looking to invest in US stocks? Open a free account with Stockal-India’s first borderless investment platform.

Financial Express is currently on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay up to date with the latest Biz News and updates.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos