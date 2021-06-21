Innovative technology that powers the world’s largest Coca-Cola bottler





Tricia Manning-Smith, Customer Marketing CoE

When I opened the cola, I was fascinated by the sound of fizz and the swirling taste in my mouth. Sure, I’m not thinking about how cola got into my bottle.

That is the work of Jorge Torres Perez. He is the Strategic Procurement Director of Coca-Cola FEMSA, the largest Coca-Cola bottler on the planet, based in Mexico City. Coca-Cola FEMSA sells Coca-Cola products throughout Latin America and has more than 2,000,000 sales offices.

I’m really happy and really smiling when I see someone drinking our product. To be honest, Torres said it was a big responsibility. Literally thousands of people are engaged in dozens of processes to deliver your favorite drink.

Opportunities create challenges

After working for Coca-Cola FEMSA for 16 years, Torres moved to the strategic procurement role about seven years ago. He found that Coca-Cola FEMSA invested most of its money in direct materials such as bottles, labels, caps and materials. He realized the chance.

Jorge Torres Perez, Strategic Procurement Director of Coca-Cola FEMSA, the planet’s largest Coca-Cola bottler.

Coca-Cola Femsa

According to Torres, indirect spending on trucks, transportation, industrial tools and parts was made locally by many. So I researched how to centralize all these indirect negotiations in a more intelligent way and put them to practical use as a business.

Torres embarked on a challenging journey to integrate the Coca-Cola FEMSA process. But it was a series of actions that required leadership, patience, learning, and difficult course corrections.

The team had to change roles and reorganize its procurement personnel, Torres said. However, this cannot be done without technical tools. It was very difficult to convince management to put together indirect spending and change the way they worked in the past. It took me more than a year to get started. At first, I chose SAP’s competitors.

Torres recalls that there was a technology problem and there was no integration of competitors’ solutions.

Many at stake

Torres realized that he was facing both a personal dilemma and a professional dilemma.

Torres said Id sold the leaders of Coca-Cola FEMSA with the idea of ​​centrally managing negotiations and they bought the idea. But when the competitor’s product didn’t work, I couldn’t deliver it, Torres said. It was a very difficult situation as I had to go back to management and ask them to re-gear. And this time, we will implement SAP Ariba instead of other solutions.

The Coca-Cola FEMSA leadership ultimately trusted Torres and suggested implementing SAP Ariba with limited capacity only in Colombia. And this time? success.

We implemented SAP Ariba on time and on budget and it worked great, Torres said. It was a very smooth transition and everyone was surprised when it came to work.

Torres was soon granted permission to fully deploy SAP Ariba in all countries where Coca-Cola FEMSA operates. This is a big step forward.

Torres shares a technology story in the hope of inspiring his peers.

No matter how difficult the company, Torres says that with the right partners, it’s always a tailwind. That is the most important lesson I have learned from this process. Partnering with SAP Ariba has improved the situation and made it easier to implement the solution.

You can listen to the entire interview with Jorge Torres Perez here.

