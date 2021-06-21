The Galaxy M32 was launched with a 6,000mAh battery and a 90Hz super AMOLED display.





Samsung has launched a new budget smartphone, the Galaxy M32. The handset is packed with powerful punches at an affordable price, at least in terms of specs. However, it has much in common with the LTE variant of Samsung’s Galaxy A32 smartphone.

Galaxy M32 specifications

The Galaxy M32 features a 6.4-inch FHD + Super AMOLED display with a U-shaped notch in the center. This is a 90Hz panel and Samsung claims to be the best in this segment. The display comes with Gorilla Glass 5 protection and has a maximum brightness of 800 nits.

MediaTek’s Helio G80 chipset powers this phone. Samsung offers phones in two memory configurations: 4GB LPDDR4X RAM with 64GB eMMC 5.1 storage and 6GB RAM with 128GB storage. You can further expand your storage capacity up to 1TB via the microSD slot.

For imaging, the Galaxy M32 is a quad camera setup consisting of a 64-megapixel primary camera, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens (123-degree field of view), a 2-megapixel macro camera, and a 2-megapixel macro camera. Is provided on the back. Megapixel depth sensor. There is a 20 megapixel camera on the front for selfies and video calls. This device supports Samsung’s My Filter feature, which allows you to create custom photo filters. There are also many camera modes such as hyperlapse, slow motion, hood mode, pro mode and AR zone.

The Galaxy M32 has a 6,000mAh battery with a 25W fast charge via USB Type-C. However, Samsung only ships with a 15W charger. Therefore, if you want to take full advantage of all its possibilities, you need to purchase a 25W charger separately.

The new Samsung smartphone is expected to be able to run Android 11 as-is with the Korean company’s One UI skin (version 3.1) on top. Other key specifications and features include a 3.5mm headphone jack, side-mounted fingerprint sensor, Bluetooth 5.0, Wi-Fi b / g / n / ac, and GPS.

The Galaxy M32 also supports the AltZ Life feature. You can quickly switch between normal mode and private mode (secure folder) by simply double-clicking the power button. Unfortunately, there is no NFC or Samsung Pay support here. Only available for Samsung Pay Mini.

Galaxy M32 Price and Stock Status

Samsung Galaxy M32 will be first available in India. The device will be available from June 28th through Amazon, Samsung e-shop, and other retail stores in the country. The price is £ 14,999 for the 4GB + 64GB model and £ 16,999 for the 6GB + 128GB model. Samsung offers an instant cashback of £ 1,250 (~ $ 17) for purchases made via an ICICI card. The handset has black and light blue color options.

The Galaxy M32 may later be available for purchase in some other Asian countries, but it is unlikely to come to the state. We will notify you of any changes in the future.

